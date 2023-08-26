Shels edge Sligo to keep faint Euro hopes alive

Shelbourne kept their outside hopes of European qualification alive with a win over Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds.

Mark Coyle profited from a mistake from Bit O’Red goalkeeper Conor Walsh five minutes from the break as the threat of a relegation play-off for Sligo remains.

Jack Moylan should have put this tie to bed late on, but Walsh atoned somewhat for his error when he kept out Moylan’s spot-kick after a re-take was ordered.

Rovers did probe early on but Shels looked comfortable at the back. The Tolka outfit should have gone ahead eight minutes in, but Evan Caffrey blasted wide after Walsh had palmed Moylan’s effort straight to the unmarked Caffrey.

Walsh was Rovers’ saviour on 26 minutes when he narrowed the angle, denying Caffrey’s low drive destined for the fat post. But the Mayo teen was less than fortunate five minutes from the break when he allowed Coyle’s shot slip through his hands and between his legs.

A limp looking Sligo managed their first attempt on goal on the stroke of half-time. Kearns getting a fist to Fabrice Hartmann’s well-struck effort from distance.

A tactical switch in the Rovers ranks saw them play with three at the back in the second period. The change to a more attacking approach almost paid off instantly, but Kearns was equal to a curler from Stefan Radosavljevic, while Portuguese striker Pedro Martelo saw his toe poke creep past the far post soon after.

Both Caffrey and Hartmann had chances mid-way through the second period, but both missed the target as this game’s entertainment value slipped.

Sligo boss Rusell introduced Burton from the bench in an effort to boost their fortunes going forward, while Duff brought on Shane Farrell and Matt Smith as the former Republic of Ireland international sought to kill off any hopes of a comeback.

Duff’s men couldn’t have had a better opportunity to settle the tie seven minutes from time after Moylan was tripped inside the Sligo area. The same man sent Walsh the wrong way from the first spot kick but failed to repeat the trick from the re-take after referee Damien MacGraith had spotted an infringement in the lead up to the initial kick.

Sligo Rovers: Conor Walsh; Frank Liivak, John Mahon, Nando Pijnaker, Reece Hutchinson; Greg Bolger (Robbie Burton 70), Niall Morahan; Fabrice Hartmann (Owen Elding 87), Stefan Radosavljevic; Kailin Barlow (Garry Buckley HT); Pedro Martelo.

Shelbourne: Conor Kearns; Tyreke Wilson (John Wilson 77), Gavin Molloy, Paddy Barrett, Shane Griffin; Mark Coyle, Jonathan Lunney; Evan Caffrey (Shane Farrell 70), Will Jarvis (Luke Byrne 84); Jack Moylan, Harry Wood (Matt Smith 77).

Referee: Damien MacGraith

Attendance: 2,191.