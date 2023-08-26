New boys upset Brighton and guide Hammers to top of table

Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion 1 West Ham United 3

WEST Ham moved to the top of the Premier League with a thrilling victory over previously unbeaten Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

A superbly judged away performance appeared to have them cantering to victory ay 3-0 up with 12 minutes.

In the end, though, the visitors needed two brilliant saves from Alphonse Areola and a Danny Ings header off his own line to ensure that they claimed leadership of the table on goals scored.

The game was another triumph for Moyes’ transfer recruits with James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez outstanding in shielding the West Ham defence.

Described by Moyes as having a similar personality to the departed Declan Rice, Ward-Prowse’s impact on the West Ham play has been similarly central, albeit in a divergent manner.

The midfielder offers a threat whenever he stands over a free-kick, while his knack for supporting his strikers brought the goal which put the visitors ahead after 19 minutes.

Brighton defender Adam Webster gave the ball away in midfield and in trying to redeem his error instead compounded it with an injudicious back pass seized upon by Michail Antonio.

The striker squared for Ward-Prowse to score at the second attempt after Billy Gilmour had blocked his first shot.

Ward-Prowse also supplied the free-kick which was punched clear by debutant Brighton keeper Bart Verbruggen, whose follow through temporarily knocked out Tomas Soucek.

The Czech was replaced by Said Benrahma, who was integral to a superb second goal just before the hour.

Minutes earlier Brighton had created their clearest opportunity of the game only for Evan Ferguson to see his downward header from a Kaoru Mitoma cross superbly parried by Alphonse Areola.

It proved a turning point when Antonio launched a counter-attack from the edge of his area and found Benrahma. The Algerian sent a wonderful cross-field ball into the path of Jarrod Bowen who controlled it and stabbed it into the far in one moment.

Four minutes later, Antonio made it 3-0, sprinting onto a Bowen pass before twisting away from Webster and finding the same bottom corner.

Brighton roused themselves to reduce their arrears through Pascal Gross whose low shot found the corner.

That meant West Ham had to preserve their two-goal winning margin to claim top spot. They were indebted to Areola who made two brilliant reaction stops to keep out a Joel Veltman volley and a rising Ferguson shot.

Danny Ings then headed off his own line to prevent a Lewis Dunk header crossing the line and ensure that Moyes’ side secured top spot.

Brighton & Hove Albion (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen 6; Milner 7 (Veltman 72, 6), Webster 4, Dunk 7, Estupinan 6; Gilmour 6 (Lallana 60, 6), Gross 5; March 6 (Adingra 72, 6), Welbeck 6 (Pedro 60, 6), Mitoma 7; Ferguson 6

Subs not used: Steele, Julio, Dahoud, van Hecke, Buonanotte

West Ham United (4-2-3-1): Areola 9; Coufal 6, Zouma 7, Ogbonna 7, Emerson 7; Alvarez 8 (Fornals 78, 6), Ward-Prowse 9; Bowen 8, Soucek 7 (Benrahma 39, 7), Paqueta 8 (Ings 78, 6); Antonio 8 (Kehrer 78, 6)

Subs not used: Fabianski, Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Mubama, Cornet

Referee: Anthony Taylor