Idah and Hogan on the mark in the Championship

Substitute Adam Idah rounded off a delightful Norwich display with a late fourth goal as they rose to second place in the Championship with a 4-0 win at Huddersfield, stretching the Canaries' unbeaten run to five games.

Josh Sargent pounced on a Lee Nicholls error to hand the visitors an early lead and score in a third-successive game. Though he was soon forced off and replaced by Ireland star Idah.