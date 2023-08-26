Idah and Hogan on the mark in the Championship

Substitute Adam Idah rounded off a delightful Norwich display with a late fourth goal as they rose to second place in the Championship with a 4-0 win at Huddersfield, stretching the Canaries' unbeaten run to five games.
Josh Sargent pounced on a Lee Nicholls error to hand the visitors an early lead and score in a third-successive game. Though he was soon forced off and replaced by Ireland star Idah.
The hosts' calamitous start worsened when Matty Pearson conceded a penalty and Ashley Barnes converted from the spot.
Straight after the interval, the in-form Jonathan Lowe continued his feat of scoring in every game as he notched a fifth goal this term. And Idah wrapped things up late on with a cool finish. Shane Duffy played 90 minutes for Norwich but Andrew Omobamidele remained on the bench.
Scott Hogan scored for Birmingham City in their 2-1 win at home to Plymouth Argyle, while in League One, Daniel Mandroiu scored an early penalty for Lincoln in their 3-0 win over Blackpool.