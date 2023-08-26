Idah and Hogan on the mark in the Championship

Substitute Adam Idah rounded off a delightful Norwich display
Idah and Hogan on the mark in the Championship

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 26: Adam Idah of Norwich City scores their side's fourth goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Norwich City at John Smith's Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Sat, 26 Aug, 2023 - 19:08

Substitute Adam Idah rounded off a delightful Norwich display with a late fourth goal as they rose to second place in the Championship with a 4-0 win at Huddersfield, stretching the Canaries' unbeaten run to five games.

Josh Sargent pounced on a Lee Nicholls error to hand the visitors an early lead and score in a third-successive game. Though he was soon forced off and replaced by Ireland star Idah.

The hosts' calamitous start worsened when Matty Pearson conceded a penalty and Ashley Barnes converted from the spot.

Straight after the interval, the in-form Jonathan Lowe continued his feat of scoring in every game as he notched a fifth goal this term. And Idah wrapped things up late on with a cool finish. Shane Duffy played 90 minutes for Norwich but Andrew Omobamidele remained on the bench.

Scott Hogan scored for Birmingham City in their 2-1 win at home to Plymouth Argyle, while in League One, Daniel Mandroiu scored an early penalty for Lincoln in their 3-0 win over Blackpool.

More in this section

Celtic v St. Johnstone - cinch Premiership - Celtic Park Celtic booed off by home support after 0-0 draw with St Johnstone
Arsenal FC v Fulham FC - Premier League Arsenal concede late equaliser to ten-man Fulham
Brentford v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Gtech Community Stadium Brentford remain unbeaten but Andersen salvages point for Palace 
<p>Erik ten Hag enjoyed the way his team put a ‘horror start’ behind them on Saturday (PA)</p>

Ten Hag hails United’s powers of recovery after ‘horror start’

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd