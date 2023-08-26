Arsenal concede late equaliser to ten-man Fulham

Premier League

Arsenal 2-2 Fulham

No wonder Mikel Arteta sometimes loses the plot on the touchline as managing this Arsenal team puts a new twist on the definition of frustration.

First he masterminded yet another comeback after his sloppy players conceded a goal in the opening sixty seconds for the third time in their last nine home games. Then he watched his side throw away the win by conceding an avoidable late equaliser.

The Spanish coach and his Fulham counterpart Marco Silva were both shown yellow cards on the touchline as their combined exasperation turned to frustration with referee Paul Tierney.

Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah were the goal scorers – as they were on the opening day at home to Nottingham Forest – to wipe out Fulham's shock early lead courtesy of Andreas Pereira.

Fulham then had the foolish Calvin Bassey sent off in the 83rd minutes – four minutes before Joao Palhinha took advantage of a wide gap in the Arsenal defence to volley in an equaliser from a corner.

All the delays and controversy led to nine minutes of time added on in the end and both keepers made telling saves to keep the scores level – Arsenal's Ramsdale from Adama and Fabio Vieira spectacularly denied by Bernd Leno.

Breathless, brilliant stuff but only one set of supporters were celebrating at the end – the Fulham away section.

Dropping points at home towards the end of last season cost Arsenal the title and it seems little has changed based on this performance.

They deserved to go behind after 57 seconds when Saka needlessly under hit a back pass from just inside his own half – straight to Brazilian midfielder Pereira. He had time to pick his spot as Ramsdale scrambled back.

Arsenal's fortunes changed when Arteta replaced a below par Leandro Trossard with Eddie Nketiah at half-time. Oleksandr Zinchenko and Vieira's introduction ten minutes into the second half completed the transformation.

Saka levelled from the penalty spot after Vieira had been hacked down by Kenny Tete in the 70th minute. Nketiah put them ahead two minutes later with a tidy finish from an inch perfect Vieira cross.

The Arsenal players and supporters acted like they had won, but Fulham persevered without ever looking like scoring. That changed in the 87th minute when Palhinha sparked pandemonium in the away end with his late equaliser.

Arsenal: Ramsdale 6; Partey 7 (Zinchenko 56), White 6, Saliba 6, Kiwior 6; Rice 7 (Jesus 90), Odegaard 7 (Jorginho 84), Havertz 5 (Vieira 56); Saka 5, Trossard 5 (Nketiah 45), Martinelli 6.

Fulham: Leno 6; Tete 5, Diop 6, Bassey 2, Robinson 7; Palhinha 7, Lukic 6 (Reed 70), Andreas 6; Wilson 7 (Traore 71), Jimenez 6, Cordova-Reid 6.

Referee: Paul Tierney 4.