More gloom for Everton as Kalajdzic nets late Wolves winner at Goodison

The Toffees dominated the match – having 15 shots – but remain goalless and pointless
More gloom for Everton as Kalajdzic nets late Wolves winner at Goodison
Sasa Kalajdzic (left) netted a late winner for Wolves at Goodison Park (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sat, 26 Aug, 2023 - 17:05
Carl Markham

Premier League: Everton 0 Wolves 1

Wolves substitute Sasa Kalajdzic scored a late winner two minutes after coming off the bench as Everton manager Sean Dyche’s decision to turn to some new faces produced a depressingly familiar outcome.

The Toffees dominated this Premier League match – having 15 shots – but remain goalless and pointless in the 270 minutes they have played so far this season as the visitors scored with their only effort on target in the 87th minute.

Fans streaming out of Goodison had seen it all before as recently as a fortnight ago when a similar performance against Fulham also saw them lose 1-0 as they endured their worst start to a season since 1990-91.

But the supporters in old gold did not care as they headed back down the M6 celebrating their first win of the campaign – secured by a player making only his third appearance after rupturing his ACL in his first match last season – and their third in succession at Goodison Park for the first time.

More in this section

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest - Premier League - Old Trafford Fernandes penalty caps United recovery from calamitous start 
AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Vitality Stadium Postecoglou toasts 'bargain' Maddison after Tottenham deliver early birthday present
Ross County v Rangers - cinch Premiership - Global Energy Stadium Kemar Roofe on the mark as Rangers ease past Ross County
EvertonPlace: UK
Joachim Andersen struck for Palace (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Brentford remain unbeaten but Andersen salvages point for Palace 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd