Enda Curran double helps Treaty to victory over Kerry

Airtricity League First Division

Treaty United 3 Kerry FC 1

Treaty United moved up to seventh place in the First Division table with a 3-1 victory over Kerry FC at the Markets Field.

Enda Curran scored a goal in each half for the hosts with Sean Guerins also on target. Mark Walsh registered an own goal for the visitors.

Treaty almost took the lead 15 minutes in. Conor Barry latched onto Marc Ludden’s perfectly-weighted pass but couldn’t hit the target.

Ludden was again the provider as Treaty broke the deadlock four minutes later. His superb left-wing cross was finished to the net by Enda Curran.

Six minutes later, Ludden tried to catch Arthur Nganou off his line with a swiftly-taken 55-yard free-kick.

Fortunately for the visitors, the Kerry goalkeeper recovered in time and tipped the ball over the crossbar.

Calamitous defending saw Kerry pull one back on the half-hour mark. Mark Walsh headed Sean O’Connell’s left-wing cross into his own net.

Robbie Lynch was making his first start for Treaty and the right-back prevented Kerry from taking the lead on 51 minutes.

Ryan Kelliher skilfully outmanoeuvred Darren Nwankwo and played in McGrath who’s subsequent effort was blocked by Lynch at the far post.

Curran gave Treaty the lead for the second time on 70 minutes with his 12th goal of the season.

Substitute Dean O’Shea collected a poor clearance from Kevin Williams before crossing to Curran who fired home from six yards out.

Treaty’s third goal two minutes from time. Firstly, O’Shea’s cross was cleared out of play by Ethan Kos for a corner before Ludden’s delivery was calmly slotted home by Guerins.

Treaty United: Chambers; Lynch, Walsh, Nwankwo, Ludden; Devitt; Lennon (O’Shea 60), Christopher (Edogun 75), Barry (Guerins 60), Armshaw (George 60); Curran (Kirkland 82)

Kerry FC: Nganou; Aladesanusi, Williams (Brosnan 78), Kos; Kennedy, McGrath, Ainscough (Okwute 78), R Teahan, O’Connell; Gaxha, Kelliher.