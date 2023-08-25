Narrow win for Shamrock Rovers over Dundalk

Shamrock Rovers 1 Dundalk 0

Roberto Lopes’ 62nd minute header gave Shamrock Rovers their fifth home league win in a row with a narrow 1-0 win over Dundalk at Tallaght Stadium.

With their lead at the top of the table shrinking in recent weeks, Lopes’ glancing header met Dylan Watts' corner-kick to ease the tension in Dublin 24.

They remain four points clear at the top of the table.

But Dundalk proved to be a real threat on the break and had the best opportunities of the opening period.

Archie Davies gave them an attacking outlet and it was his cross met by John Martin that created Dundalk’s first opening of the game.

The Lilywhites forward got his head onto Davies’ ball into the penalty area but Alan Mannus saved well.

Daniel Kelly then had a shot blocked by Lee Grace – while his devilish cross just eluded Daryl Horgan moments later as Stephen O’Donnell’s side built up ahead of steam.

But their best chance was yet to come. With Johannes Yli-Kokko and Horgan combining well, the ball was played out to Davies who found Martin at the back stick.

And with the goal at his mercy the former Waterford striker inexplicably headed wide.

Dundalk went close again in the early stages of the second period when Horgan played in Martin with a through ball – but Mannus was able to get down smartly to save.

That opening seemed to wake Rovers from their slumber with Watts going mightily close to opening the scoring – but he could only place his effort wide of goal.

Rovers had the ball in the back of the net in the 53rd minute but it was ruled out for offside after Rory Gaffney headed home at the back post.

But the Hoops did not have to wait long to score – and it was a deserved goal. Lopes got on the end of Watts’ wicked corner-kick to leave a flat-footed Shepperd with no chance.

Stephen Bradley’s maintained their stranglehold on the game for the last half hour, and could have added to their tally with sub Johnny Kenny and Gaffney both going close.

Sam Durrant also went close for the Lilywhites but Mannus was equal to it to save – and seal the three points for Rovers.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Alan Mannus; Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace, Daniel Cleary; Ronan Finn (Trevor Clarke, 71) , Dylan Watts (Richie Towell, 76), Gary O’Neill, Sean Kavanagh; Liam Burt (Markus Poom, 53), Graham Burke (Johnny Kenny, 71) ; Rory Gaffney.

DUNDALK: Nathan Shepperd; Archie Davies, Darren Brownlie, Louie Annesley, Hayden Muller (Robbie McCourt, 81); Connor Malley (Cameron Elliott, 81), Greg Sloggett (Alfie Lewis, 64); Daniel Kelly, Johannes Yli-Kokko (Sam Durrant, 75), Daryl Horgan; John Martin (Patrick Hoban, 64).

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).