Galway march on as they smash Cobh for four

Airtricity League First Division

Galway United 4 Cobh Ramblers 1

Three sensational second-half strikes continued Galway United’s relentless match towards the First Division title.

Vincent Borden and David Hurley (twice) both rattled the net from outside the box to see off a spirited Cobh effort.

The visitors credentials were established early when Jack Doherty jinked through the defence but failed to get a shot off.

United had the better of the early chances though in an open contest and Charlie Lyons twice had to scramble back to his line to deny Stephen Walsh.

Francely Lomboto was thwarted twice too by resilient Cobh defending. Evan O’Connor also headed wide as the pressure ratcheted up from the home team.

Ronan Manning’s early departure through injury was a blow for the home team and Cobh then began to create. Matthew McKevitt going close twice for the visitors.

However, Wassim Auoachria showed class to give Galway the lead. He spun off his man in the box in the 34th minute and smashed a half-volley under Steacy.

Cobh levelled against the run of play four minutes later. The livewire Cian Browne stole free down the left and planted a cross on Doherty’s head. The striker headed home superbly.

After a vibrant first half, the second started tamer. Cobh were comfortable on the ball and enjoyed the better of the third quarter.

Yet they would be undone by a barnstorming home finish. Sub Vincent Borden found space and unleashed a thunderbolt from 25 yards.

The ball had smashed the back of the net before Steacy had time to react.

David Hurley did his best to match it two minutes later. Ed McCarthy’s mazy run earned a free at the edge of the box.

Hurley smashed home to secure the points and put a gloss on it with an emphatic finish for his 20th goal of the season.

Galway United: B Clarke; O’ Connor, Slevin, Brouder, Donelon (O’Reilly 45, Nugent 77); Lomboto (Manley 77), McCormack, Hurley, Manning (McCarthy 16); Walsh (Borden 62), Auoachria.

Cobh Ramblers: Steacy; O’ Brien (Casey 84), Eguaibor, Frahill, Lyons, Browne; Phillips (Larkin 45+1), Abbott (Desmond 84), Holland (McCarthy 84); Doherty, McKevitt (Thibaut 87).