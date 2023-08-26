How Des Ryan helped mould young strong Arsenal Gunners

The last couple of years since he brought himself and it all back home, Des Ryan has been going around, spreading the word and the science, imparting to coaches and illustrating to kids in GAA and other sports clubs and academies across the country some of the ways which have helped mould a Bukayo Saka.

For Ryan it just feels right, fitting, giving back. After all it was how expertly some things were already being done in Ireland that brought him to Arsenal in the first place.

A little over 10 years ago, Ryan, then the fitness education manager of the IRFU, presented at a conference in London. With Leinster and Munster having won five of the previous seven Heineken Cups, the Irish rugby athletic development system was viewed as one not just the rest of European rugby could learn from, but, as an audience member realised upon hearing Ryan, so could one of the most illustrious clubs in world football.

Colin Lewin, the long-serving physiotherapist with Arsenal FC, soon brought Ryan back over to London to talk with his medical department. Then Lewin and Liam Brady interviewed Ryan for the newly-created position of head of sports medicine and athletic development for the club’s academy. By early 2013 Ryan found himself shaking hands and laughing with Arsene Wenger and club CEO Ivan Gazidis out in the club’s training ground in Colney.

The pair of them would have been forgiven if it had been the sight of Ryan in his rented three-door hatchback Fiat Cinquecento pulling into a carpark with an array of sports cars that prompted their mirth. Instead it was the size of his ambition. Upon their introduction they had said they wanted to build the best academy science and medicine department in the Premier League. Only Ryan corrected them. No, he declared, we’re going to build the best academy science and medicine academy department in the world in any sport!

Wenger liked that. Not least because Ryan could help deliver it. Already the man knew what world-class looked like, just like starting out in his career Ryan knew what mediocre looked like, felt like, having been mediocre himself.

“Arsene Wenger is a clever man and recognised that the teenager needed a lot of physical development to be ready for the Premier League,” says Ryan. “And he and Colin both knew that for that to happen things needed to be put in place that weren’t there. Their young players were struggling with performance. Someone like Jack Wilshere was repeatedly breaking down because he likely didn’t get the required base at a young age.

“When I was going for the job, Liam Brady had asked me some tough questions. I had never played a formal soccer match in my life. I had never worked or coached in the sport before.

“But instead of talking about the technical and tactical and high blocks and low blocks, I spoke about movement. Power, speed, strength, endurance. The maturation cycle, identifying who is a late developer, who is an early developer, building the capacity to mitigate the risk of injury, building the capacity to be ready to train with the first team and progress to perform at the highest level. That’s exactly what they were looking for.”

When Ryan arrived at Arsenal, the club had just one strength and conditioning coach and two physios to cover all their teams and 200 players from U9 to U23. Ryan soon brought that up to eight strength and conditioners and four physios to go with the two nutritionists, two psychologists and two doctors he had recruited.

Lewin had learned from the first time he encountered Ryan that kind of outlay was an investment rather than a cost. Compared to Arsenal, Irish rugby had a tiny budget. But instead of dishing almost all of it out on players’ salaries, the IRFU had identified the wisdom of backing the teams behind the teams. Arsenal could similarly benefit from adopting some of the principles of a system which Rassie Erasmus still views as a model of “proficient farming”.

TRUST: Des Ryan delivering some world rugby content 'Contact Confident'

“In Arsenal and almost everywhere else at the time, youth athletic development was very much of an afterthought,” notes Ryan. “You’d have some work being done with players aged 18, 19, 20, but no one really worked with players younger than that. What Irish rugby was doing throughout the noughties was cutting edge, having experienced conditioners working with young players in the academies and sub-academies.”

Ryan reckons that Irish rugby remains the best in world sport at developing young players for the elite level. For sure it could expand the base of its playing population but in terms of working with what they have, “the alignment, the communication between the provinces and their academies and sub-academies along with the schools environment is phenomenal.”

But it didn’t happen by chance. And it didn’t happen overnight.

“People can look back a couple of years. I zoom back a decade, sometimes two or three decades. In the 1990s Ireland usually finished fifth in the Five Nations. If we were playing in a proper match we’d physically fade after 60 minutes. The players were not professional. Things needed to change and if you need things to change you need leaders. And it’s crystal clear to me that the reason Irish rugby is where it now is primarily down to two people and the many people who learned from and followed those two people: Liam Hennessy and Stephen Aboud.”

You’ve possibly heard of Hennessy’s name before without it being a household one: for his collaborations with Padraig Harrington and the Tipp hurlers during Babs’ first coming on top of his work as the IRFU’s director of fitness throughout the noughties. That player management system in which every contracted player had to have 10 weeks of a preseason and play only so many games every year? That was Hennessy’s brainchild, and still the envy of every other rugby federation in the world.

Aboud would have had a lesser profile but a similarly profound impact. The same year rugby turned professional, Aboud was one of the few in Ireland who was just that from the get-go, in name and in attitude, becoming its first elite player development manager with particular responsibility for its academy. In the noughties he progressed to being national coach development manager, then to head of technical direction before leaving for other shores in 2016. At Arsenal, Ryan and everyone there had a clear picture from Wenger and academy head Per Mertesacker what kind of players they were to develop – highly-technical players who were composed on the ball and able to run repeatedly at high speed. Aboud offered similar clarity.

“Stephen understood that with our population Irish players wouldn’t be as big as South African or French players, or as powerful as New Zealand or England players. He wanted players that had good movement skills, good agility to avoid contact, so from that we knew how to physically develop players to play that kind of rugby. Everyone in the provinces and their academies and sub-academies would have been using the same language in the lexicon he created. That encouraged aligned development.”

Hennessy in particular was a huge mentor to Ryan. A native of Aughrim – the one in Galway, not Wicklow – Ryan was employed by the IRFU just as the sport turned pro and he had graduated from Strawberry Hill in Twickenham with a degree in sports science. Initially he was a youth development officer for Connacht, going around to the schools and coaching kids as well as being a strength coach to the likes of a young John Muldoon and Gavin Duffy in the province’s fledgling academy. But then as was typical for the province at the time, there were cutbacks.

“Suddenly I was made head strength and conditioner for the men’s professional team and the likes of Eric Elwood. And Jesus, I wasn’t ready for it. I was out of my depth for sure. That’s where Liam saved me. He knew I needed support.”

With that Ryan was sent to South Africa for five weeks, shadowing the staff of the Stormers and having extensive chats with Chris van Loggerenberg, the conditioning coach of the Springboks.

“I came back a different coach. Full of confidence, full of ideas. How to get players fit through rugby and integrated conditioning. Before then we would have been very traditional – 200m interval runs, 400ms. There is still the odd place for them but if you really want to condition a player for intense professional rugby, you have to move from the isolated to rugby-specific movements – at huge intensity.”

Over time Ryan flourished, working with not just Connacht but the Ireland A squad and occasionally with the full senior national team in camp. But again he had a sense he wasn’t quite where he was best suited and after further chats with Hennessy realised he’d be happier working primarily with younger players.

Hennessy had a role in mind for him: someone to be in charge of the academy and its conditioners in the provinces and educate those in the schools. “The only thing was he added, ‘Des, you know nothing about that.’

“And he was right. Coaching young people is totally different to coaching adult professionals. So I had to go away and study up on it for a year, reading everything I could get my hands on about long-term athletic development and maturation, how to communicate with parents, the kids themselves...”

By the end of 2007, Ryan was overseeing and collaborating with the various S&C coaches in the provincial academies and sub-academies. Top, experienced practitioners like Fergal O’Callaghan in Munster, Kevin Geary (now Bristol Bears) and Phillip Morrow (now general manager of Saracens) in Ulster, and Dave Fagan, still a central figure in the machine that is the Leinster sub-academy. Over his five years some of the faces changed but the ethos didn’t.

“Together we created our physical development framework. We had everyone in a meeting room in the Aviva and we went through how every player would be tested the same way. The four stages of development for each player. And the beauty was we’d meet every two months to top it up and improve it. Everything was done in an aligned way to help the players progress through the ranks and flow through to the top level.”

Then London came calling.

***

THE ARSENAL WAY

Although Ryan and Hector Bellerin both moved on from Arsenal in 2021, they still literally leave an imprint with the club.

In bold powerful print on a hallway linking the academy building to the first team’s is a letter Bellerin wrote as club captain to his 16-year-old self for everyone to see. One line reads, “Des will make you stay for double sessions to work on your power, be a professional and do it. Later on you will be the quickest player on the team ahead of players like Theo Walcott.”

The words and example of Bellerin typify the vision and mission of the Arsenal academy: ‘To create young strong Gunners – by having the most caring and challenging football academy in the world.’ Before Ryan arrived, U17 and over academy players would come in at 9.30am and could go home after having their lunch. Ryan changed that to clocking in by nine and staying until five.

“They needed to be doing more. Now, we did it with empathy. We assured the [technical football] coaches that they’d still train the players in the morning, we’d just take them then for the afternoon. So suddenly the players were in for double sessions. They had to do it. It was a big transition at first, going from the half-day to the full day.”

For Ryan there was no contradiction in having both a caring and challenging environment. The two often went hand in hand. To challenge a player was to care for them. For a player to still care for themselves and others could be challenging.

“The vision of creating Strong Young Gunners doesn’t mean them being strong in a gym. It means helping everyone be the best version of themselves and being able to cope with whatever is in the future, even if it isn’t in football. It might mean not getting a contract. Playing in the lower leagues. Being loaned out to a team in Europe. Playing with the first team. Getting a massive contract. Whatever it might be.”

GUNNERS: Des Ryan (left) and Shad Forsythe during an Arsenal training session at London Colney in 2015. Pic: Stuart MacFarlane/Getty Images

We’ll start with the stereotypical, nightmare scenario – the end. A kid is cut, possibly after it had been central to his life for years. They and their parents are left to pick up the pieces, alone. Premier League clubs can no longer work that way. Certainly Arsenal don’t.

“When a player is let go at the end of a season, there’s two years of aftercare provided. That’s actually a rule now but Arsenal were among the first to do it without being told to do it. That came from caring people like Liam Brady, our psych-social department. The values of our club in which one of them is to Be Together, even when we no longer are.

“Every six weeks we would sit down with the players and every 12 weeks with their parents: this is how he is getting on, this is what he needs to work on. The technical-tactical. The mindset. Their education – that was a big one with Per: coming through [the Hannover 96] academy he’d have completed his equivalent of the Leaving Cert while there wouldn’t have been emphasis on education in football in England when I arrived. Their physical development. So there’s that constant communication. Expectations would be managed. It wouldn’t be a big surprise if [a cut] were to happen.

“And if they are told it’s done with great care. They come in and they meet the academy manager and the head of coaching who might go through what can be done, this is what has happened in the past. Then they’ll go to a room next door where there is player care, a psychologist, a player liaison person. They’ll go through clubs they can introduce them to, the support that will be available to them over the next two years. The head of education would still check in on them regularly, as would our psychologist, to see how they’re getting on.

“People often look in at the Premier League and think and talk of how horrible it is. But I just sit back and laugh at times because they don’t know what it is, they’ve never been there. A club like Arsenal, it’s a good, community club, not too dissimilar to any other sports club around Ireland. There’s people who have spent a lot of time together, they know each other well. Yes, it can be intense in parts and not everyone gets on but for the most part it is a very caring club.”

To create such an environment, three values at Arsenal are emphasised: respect, discipline, humility. Ryan would have to police them, bringing in the odd suspect for questioning.

“Say a young player hadn’t turned up to his physio appointment in time and hadn’t apologised. You’d have to bring them into the nutrition room, sit down with them and ask them to take you through it. Right, so you didn’t turn up on time? Did you let them know? ‘Eh, no.’

“Right, so let’s think of our values. Was that respectful to a physio that puts so much time and effort and care into you? ‘No.’

“And what about humility? Do you think you’re above other people who are supporting you here when you act like that? ‘No.’

“So we’d then ask the player – Right, what should happen next? And from that they might agree to come up with some kind of card or little gift to help make it up.

“They’d have to understand there’d be repercussions; just because you’re a potential superstar doesn’t mean you should be let away with stuff. It could be cleaning the gym, clearing up all the equipment, whatever. But it would have to be proportionate. I remember one time Glen Kamara [a Finnish international now at Rangers] got in a bit of trouble because it was thought he had brought his phone into the changing room which wasn’t allowed at the time. So we were in the disciplinary room and he was saying very little so I asked him, ‘Do you want to talk to me on my own?’

"So he did and it was then he said, ‘Des, I didn’t have a phone.’ He had an iPod which was apparently very unfashionable and he didn’t want to tell anyone that’s what he had. So I didn’t give him any repercussions because he hadn’t done anything wrong and the word went out from him then: Des is fair. Treat the players fairly and you’ll get respect from them.”

He can go through so many of them, players that are household names now, even if some of them have been subsequently sold. Emiliano Martinez, now a World Cup-winning goalkeeper: “very energetic with that classic Latin spirit that would awaken a team from a boring session on a cold November day.”

Emilie Smith-Rowe who has been with the club since he was nine, coming in a couple of times a week.

Saka the same. “Very mannerly, very respectful lad. From a very religious family. He was an early developer, more mature than his friends on the team. Would have been always very powerful, great change of direction. His skills would have been pretty good – but not great; he’d have gone through a lot of work with the technical coaches when he was 11, 12, 13. Then around the U14s he stood out that bit further. At U16 he would have been jumping forward to play with an older team like the U18s. Then he was 18 he was pulled right up to the first team.”

Ryan still goes over to Arsenal every six months or so: as well as visiting old friends and colleagues, some players like Karl Hein are studying for degrees run by Ryan and Setanta College. It still feels homely and he still has a sense of pride, how he played his part in maintaining and possibly even improving one of the most famed academies in world football, but after nine years and covid he felt it was time to go home and for something new.

***

LACK OF TOP-CLASS IRISH PLAYERS

Just like he had a vision and mission in Arsenal to produce strong, young Gunners, Ryan has another one now that he’s returned to his native Galway with his wife Lara. “It’s to try to help as many people as possible if they want help. At first I had just intended to focus on our work with Setanta College [where he is director of coaching and performance] but I found there was a lot of people tapping me on the shoulder, so I suddenly realised, ‘oh, there’s a lot of people who would like some help.’” They come from all kinds of sports and backgrounds. Although he is still fascinated by and involved in high performance sport, he is particularly enthused at facilitating and advancing community sport.

As a kid he was a decent track and field athlete, contesting national championships in the 400m hurdles, but a middling, frustrated hurler who had never been properly drilled into how to hold or swing the hurley properly. He’d like to help coach and clubs help a kid like that.

And so he and Setanta have linked up with the likes of Ballincollig rugby and Bishopstown GAA where they’ve produced a huge booklet outlining their methods and philosophy. And the Tipperary camogie academy as well as the county’s male academies (“The girls need the support even more than the male players. Because they haven’t the tradition of support. They don’t have the training age. And they don’t have as much muscle mass as the male player and more predisposed to injury”).

Galway GAA have wisely also tapped into his expertise and generosity. The progressive county chairperson Paul Bellew has got Setanta Athletic Development to partner with their county academies while already Ryan has run courses for several hundred volunteer coaches in the past year.

Ryan is also a member of the Gaelic Games Sports Science working group who have mapped out how sports science can come alive at all stages of the GAA player pathway from community to elite.

As for soccer, he has some views as to what the FAI could possibly do to help bring more quality players through to a senior national team. For him there’s a case for having a blend of the rugby and Arsenal model. Possibly have five or six academies across the country. Bring kids U14 in just a few times a week to receive technical, tactical, psych-social, and physical development.

Have them continue to sample other sports. Then at 16 go full-time, linking in with a particular school in each region. And invest in full-time expert service providers and coaches.

“One of the things that was a pity in my time with Arsenal was that we had very few players from Ireland making the grade. But the reality is there were very few players from Ireland meeting the required standard. You need to be really good to come to the Arsenal academy.

“This will possibly upset people who will tell you, ‘look at all these great players we’re producing.’ But I’m interested in how many players are playing in the top six clubs in the Premier League or any of the other top clubs in the other top five leagues in Europe. Is there anyone? Caoimhin Kelleher is the only one and he’s not playing regularly.

“Yet Ireland need to have at least five players in that bracket to be truly competitive. That’s what we should be aiming at. Having that many players playing with clubs of the profile of a Wolves or Sheffield United doesn’t cut it. With Brexit we now have to produce more players at home.

“At the moment we have very few full-time coaches. There needs to be more full-time coaches, athletic development coaches, psychologists, medical people, better facilities, more contact time.” As for the other sport he worked full-time in and his presenting at a World Rugby conference the week of the quarter-final. he’ll be keeping a close eye on how Ireland fare in this World Cup, an event he’ll attend with World Rugby, another partner of Setanta’s. How should Ireland approach it?

“It’s obviously an advantage to the southern hemisphere teams [when the World Cup is played]. They’re in the middle of their season, they’re match fit, they’ve had a championship leading into it, they don’t have to do a pre-season.

“Ireland have to do a pre-season. That’s a big disadvantage. If you look at the Premier League, the top teams aren’t peaking at the start of it, they get better as the season goes on. Ireland and the northern hemisphere teams have to reach their peak near the start of the season.

“If you look at the history, England are the only one of them to have won a World Cup. France have reached a few finals. But that shows it’s not impossible [to reach and win finals]. A real quality team like that England 2003 team and maybe this Ireland team can overcome that challenge.

“You just have to plan really smart. And Ireland have a smart group of coaches and Jason Cowman is a smart strength and conditioner. Ireland has got it wrong in the past for sure but my own theory and suggestion is that you just need to have lots of chats with the provinces. Because the provinces get it right.

“They’re used to having these players in the pre-season and having them perform early in the season and helping Ireland win Grand Slams. So just do something similar to the provinces. Don’t do anything dramatically different [to them].” In the meantime, the quiet fields will occupy him, intrigue him — though they should only be so quiet.

“If you look at the World Health Organisation guidelines, young people are encouraged to undergo intense and rigorous physical activity; just maybe people need more help knowing how to roll out fundamental movement skills and co-operative games and purposeful play.

“At times underage coaches and volunteers can have everything a bit too structured. I made that mistake in the past: standing in front of a group of nine-year-olds going, ‘Let’s do a squat, let’s do a push up, let’s do a lunge’. But they’d lose interest, look the other way, walk away altogether, wouldn’t come back the following week!

“It should be a playground environment. You’ve got to be able to hear laughter, a bit of friendly competition. Have them maybe act like an airplane: one leg on the ground, one leg sticking behind, two arms out to the side. Who can hold steady the longest?! Or I tag you. Now we’re a team and have to stay combined and move to try to tag someone else. Something simple, something fun.

“That’s what we’d do in Arsenal with the U9s, 10s, 11s. People think it would be hugely intense. No, they’re children! A lot of the stuff Bishopstown GAA do for 15 minutes every night is identical to what we’d do in Arsenal. Help the kids enjoy it and be the best version of themselves. Whether that’s going on to play in the Premier League or be a member of their local GAA club for life.”