The Republic of Ireland international has made two appearances off the bench so far and scored in their opening day victory against Luton Town
Ireland's Evan Ferguson to make first start of the Premier League season

FIRST START: Evan Ferguson is set to make his first Premier League start of the season against West Ham. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Fri, 25 Aug, 2023 - 16:26
Carl Markham, PA

A long-term injury to Brighton forward Julio Enciso has convinced head coach Roberto De Zerbi to do some late business in the transfer window.

The 19-year-old Paraguay international came off in last weekend’s 4-1 win at Wolves which kept the Seagulls ahead of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League and De Zerbi has confirmed he has sustained a meniscus cartilage injury.

“We will be without Julio for a long period. It can happen in football, but I am sorry for him because he was playing really well, it is a shame for him,” he told his pre-match press conference.

“Before the injury of Julio, my focus has been on other attackers. Especially now, without Julio, I think we need another player.

Republic of Ireland international Heather Payne joins Everton on a two-year deal

“We are in a very good condition apart from that. There is a good atmosphere, we would like to finish Saturday evening at the top of the table with nine points.”

On a more positive note De Zerbi also confirmed that, after two substitute appearances, striker Evan Ferguson would start at home to West Ham on Saturday.

