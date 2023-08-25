Man Utd's Shaw out for 'number of weeks' with muscle injury

The issue is still being assessed but the left-back had been ruled out of 'forthcoming games'.
INJURY BLOW: Manchester United's Luke Shaw has been ruled out of the 'forthcoming games'. Pic: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

Fri, 25 Aug, 2023 - 09:52
Reuters

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw is set to miss a number of weeks after sustaining a muscle injury, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The issue is still being assessed but the left-back had been ruled out of "forthcoming games", it added.

Shaw, 28, has been a mainstay in manager Erik ten Hag's squad and started United's first two league games - a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers and a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.

United host Nottingham Forest on Saturday and travel to last year's runners-up Arsenal next weekend before the international break.

Midfielder Mason Mount has already been ruled out of both games after sustaining an injury during their 2-0 loss to Spurs. Back-up left back Tyrell Malacia is also sidelined due to an injury sustained last season.

<p>19 June 2023; Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny  Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile</p>

