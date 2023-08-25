Ireland will play friendly with New Zealand in November

The FAI has announced the friendly for Stephen Kenny's side will take place on Tuesday, November 21
Ireland will play friendly with New Zealand in November

19 June 2023; Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny  Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Fri, 25 Aug, 2023 - 08:55

Ireland will play New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in November in the final men's senior fixture of 2023.

The FAI has announced the friendly for Stephen Kenny's side will take place on Tuesday, November 21, with kick-off at 7.45pm. That comes three days after the the final UEFA EURO 2024 qualifier against the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Saturday, November 18.

Tickets for the New Zealand fixture will be on pre-sale from Wednesday, August 30 as part of a two-match bundle with the upcoming UEFA EURO 2024 qualifier against Greece.

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is set to announce his squad next week ahead of the qualifiers against France at the Parc des Princes on Thursday, September 8 before returning to a now sold-out Aviva Stadium for the Netherlands fixture on Sunday, September 10.

