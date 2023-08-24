Megan Connolly pens deal with Bristol City 

Megan Connolly joins Bristol City after leaving Barclays Women's Super League side Brighton and Hove Albion at the end of last season.
The Cork midfielder played every minute of the Republic of Ireland's first World Cup campaign this summer and brings with her four and a half years experience of top-flight football.
We're delighted to announce the signing Republic of Ireland international Megan Connolly! ✍️— Bristol City WFC (@bristolcitywfc) August 24, 2023
Connolly joined Florida State Seminoles in 2015 before penning her first professional contract with Brighton in 2019.
“It feels great to be here. I spoke with Lauren [Smith] earlier in the summer so it’s really nice to finally be here and finally get going,” Connolly said.
Delighted to have joined @bristolcitywfc 🙌🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/x5IwPzE6sm— Megan Connolly (@MeganConnolly4) August 24, 2023
“I’ve heard great things about the team and the culture within the group which was a really big thing for me because it can be quite hard to find such strong togetherness. We’re going to be fighting for every result next season so having that is so important.
“I’m going to try my best to be a leader like I showed at Brighton. I always want to be a good team player and an asset to the group to help in whatever way I can and push the others onwards.”