'It's definitely a club that is on the rise' - Cathal Heffernan completes Newcastle United switch 

Cathal Heffernan is targeting a quick breakthrough at Newcastle United, having completed his move to the Premier League heavyweights on Thursday.

The Cork native joins from AC Milan, having spent a couple of seasons at the San Siro.

18-year-old Heffernan, who joined the Rossoneri from hometown club Cork City, says his time in Italy saw him improve as a defender and he's focused on making an impression with the Magpies.

"It's surreal to join such a big club like Newcastle," he says. "It's definitely a club that is on the rise and with a lot of history. During the last week, I've been so excited to get started and I'm now looking forward to a big season ahead.

"The first thing I noticed when I arrived on trial was the lads were really welcoming and I just want to carry that on into the season, getting to know them more. The people of Newcastle are also really nice, too.

"I have become a much better defender during my time at AC Milan and I learnt so many things to improve my game during my two seasons in Italy which should stand me in good stead for the future.

"The goal, when playing Academy football, is to try and break into a first-team as quick as you can and, hopefully, I can do that at Newcastle United."

The former Ringmahon Rangers man has represented Ireland from under-15 to under-18 level and made his senior League of Ireland debut at the age of 16 .

He joined Milan on loan for the second-half of the 2021/22 campaign before making a permanent switch to the San Siro the following summer.

Heffernan will link up with Newcastle's second-string outfit ahead of Friday's Premier League 2 trip to Reading. He'll play in front of goalkeeper Reece Byrne who joined from Bohemians last month.

"It's unreal to sign for Newcastle United and a real dream come true," the U-19 Ireland international says. "I've always had a football in my hands growing up and it's always been a big part of my family.

"The heritage of the football club was a big factor in my reason to sign. There's a lot of history here, the fanbase is unbelievable and I think it looks like a great place to be at."