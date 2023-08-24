Troy Parrott on the way out, as Postecoglou looks to trim Spurs squad

Ireland international Troy Parrott is heading out of Tottenham Hotspur before next week’s transfer deadline, with Europe his likely destination.

The 21-year-old has two years left on a contract he signed 12 months ago but he’s not part of the season’s plan under manager Ange Postecoglou who also wants to trim his bloated squad.

It’s understood German and Dutch clubs have been watching development closely since Parrott returned to White Hart Lane from his latest loan spell at Preston North End but another injury delayed Postecoglou’s final assessment.

The Australian has now opted against giving the 20-times capped forward a squad number and will listen to offers before the window shuts on Friday week, September 1.

“The reality of it is we can't just keep acquiring players," said Postecoglou.

“We've got too big a squad as it is. It affects the training, the players themselves because they all want to play and be involved.

“It's not so much one has to happen for the other but our focus at the moment is trimming the squad down and seeing where that takes us in terms of reinforcements. We're assessing that on a daily basis. There's still two weeks to go in the window and I'm sure you'll see some movement."

football.london are today reporting that Eredivisie outfit Excelsior Rotterdam are leading the chase for Parrott. All that remains to be decided is the format of his move, either a loan or permanent switch.

Overall, the Dubliner has scored 16 goals from his 119 senior appearances and grabbed four goals on international duty since being given his debut by Mick McCarthy in 2019 at the age of 17.

After making his Spurs bow in the same year under Jose Mourinho, he’s been loaned to Millwall, Ipswich Town, MK Dons and Preston.