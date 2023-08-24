Wolves reject opening £47m Manchester City bid for Matheus Nunes

Wolves swiftly rejected Manchester City’s opening offer of £47m for Matheus Nunes but are braced for the Premier League champions to intensify their interest.

Pep Guardiola is a big admirer of the Portugal midfielder and previously described him as “one of the best players in the world”. Guardiola wants to sign a midfielder after losing Kevin De Bruyne for around four months after hamstring surgery. Wolves would only consider a substantial bid.