FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales

Rubiales has faced heavy criticism because his of behaviour in the wake of the county's win at the Women's World Cup on Sunday 
POLITICAL FOOTBALL: FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales, pictured centre (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Thu, 24 Aug, 2023 - 13:07
Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales in relation to his conduct at the World Cup final in Sydney on Sunday.

Rubiales has faced heavy criticism after he grabbed his crotch in celebration of Spain’s victory over England, while stood metres away from Spain’s Queen Letizia and her teenage daughter Sofia.

Rubiales then kissed Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy celebration.

FIFA said in a statement issued on Thursday afternoon: “The FIFA disciplinary committee informed Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Association, today that it is opening disciplinary proceedings against him based on the events that occurred during the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ on August 20, 2023.”

