Ireland under-21 playmaker Andrew Moran set for Blackburn loan switch 

Moran has impressed as a major cog of the Brighton underage structure and has since seen regular involvement in Roberto De Zerbi's first-team matchday squads. 
YOUNG STAR: Andrew Moran during a Republic of Ireland under-21 training session. Pic: Blaz Weindorfer/Sportsfile

Thu, 24 Aug, 2023 - 11:04
Shane Donovan

Republic of Ireland under-21 starlet Andrew Moran looks set for a season-long loan move to Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers. 

Last January, the highly-rated 19-year-old attacking midfielder - who has made three senior appearances for the Seagulls - signed a contract extension with the Premier League outfit that is due to run until June 2027.

Moran has been showing his clinical nature in front of goal of late, scoring a brace with the under-21s in a 3–2 away win over League Two side Walsall in the opening group stage match of the EFL Trophy on Tuesday last.

Reputable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has detailed the ins and outs of the move, which is likely to be completed by the weekend.

"Highly rated Brighton & Ireland U21 forward Andrew Moran set for Blackburn Rovers loan move," Romano said. "Medical booked on Friday."

The style of play adopted by current Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson is believed to be a large factor in the selection of Blackburn as a destination for the between-the-lines operator. 

"Moran also had offers from Germany and Holland but Brighton keen to send him to Blackburn due to the manager's possession-based style of play."

Moran joined Brighton from Bray Wanderers in 2020, coming through the ranks at the American Express Elite Football Performance Centre with the under-18s before making the step up to a key role with the under-21s.

