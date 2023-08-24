Ireland under-21 playmaker Andrew Moran set for Blackburn loan switch 

Republic of Ireland under-21 starlet Andrew Moran looks set for a season-long loan move to Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers.

Moran has impressed as a major cog of the Brighton underage structure and has since seen regular involvement in Roberto De Zerbi's first-team matchday squads.

Last January, the highly-rated 19-year-old attacking midfielder - who has made three senior appearances for the Seagulls - signed a contract extension with the Premier League outfit that is due to run until June 2027.

Moran has been showing his clinical nature in front of goal of late, scoring a brace with the under-21s in a 3–2 away win over League Two side Walsall in the opening group stage match of the EFL Trophy on Tuesday last.

Andrew Moran scoring twice tonight in the EFL Trophy, 19 years old and surely going to make a breakthrough to the Brighton first team this season. Special player. 💚pic.twitter.com/rqz6VCjSpv — Éire Guide (@eireguide) August 22, 2023

Reputable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has detailed the ins and outs of the move, which is likely to be completed by the weekend.

"Highly rated Brighton & Ireland U21 forward Andrew Moran set for Blackburn Rovers loan move," Romano said. "Medical booked on Friday."

Excl: highly rated Brighton & Ireland U21 forward Andrew Moran set for Blackburn Rovers loan move 🔵🇮🇪 #BHAFC



Medical booked on Friday.



Moran also had offers from Germany and Holland but Brighton keen to send him to Blackburn’s due to managers possession based style of play. pic.twitter.com/tWixETEXIj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2023

The style of play adopted by current Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson is believed to be a large factor in the selection of Blackburn as a destination for the between-the-lines operator.

"Moran also had offers from Germany and Holland but Brighton keen to send him to Blackburn due to the manager's possession-based style of play."

Moran joined Brighton from Bray Wanderers in 2020, coming through the ranks at the American Express Elite Football Performance Centre with the under-18s before making the step up to a key role with the under-21s.