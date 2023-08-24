Football rumours: Manchester City turn attention to Palace’s Eberechi Eze

What the papers say.
Football rumours: Manchester City turn attention to Palace’s Eberechi Eze

HOTSHOT: Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze.

Thu, 24 Aug, 2023 - 07:13
PA

Manchester City have seemingly pulled the plug on a move for West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta and are instead moving their focus towards 25-year-old Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze, the Times reports. City have reportedly been monitoring Eze for the last six months.

The Daily Mail says City are also interested in Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes. But the Daily Express reports the Molineux club are unlikely to sell him so close to the end of the transfer window unless City up their bid.

Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe (left) and Southampton’s Mohamed Elyounoussi (Kieran Cleeves, PA)

Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe is reportedly looking likely to move to the Saudi Pro League after rejecting a move to Besiktas, Metro reports.

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku could land at Juventus, who would pay Chelsea £35million for his services, but only if the Italian side can sell Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to the Evening Standard.

West Ham are not giving up on their pursuit of Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus after they had two bids turned down from the club, the Telegraph says.

Social media round-up

Cameron Archer: Sheffield United are close to locking in an £18.5million deal for the 21-year-old Aston Villa striker, according to the Guardian.

Youssef En-Nesyri: Sky Sports says West Ham have begun talks with Sevilla to try and strike a deal for the 26-year-old striker.

More in this section

Messi inspires Miami past Cincinnati and into US Open Cup final vs Houston Messi inspires Miami past Cincinnati and into US Open Cup final vs Houston
Hibernian v Aston Villa - UEFA Europa Conference League - Play Offs - First Leg - Easter Road Ollie Watkins hits a hat-trick as Aston Villa thrash Hibernian
Burnley v Manchester City - Premier League - Turf Moor Aymeric Laporte announces Manchester City departure
gossipPlace: UK
<p>ALLEGATIONS: President of Spain's soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, center, stands with Spain's Women's World Cup soccer team after their World Cup victory. Pic: AP Photo/Manu Fernandez</p>

Spanish football president in kissing row denies new misogyny allegations

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd