Republic of Ireland international Ruesha Littlejohn joins London City Lionesses

London City Lionesses have announced that they have completed the signing of Republic of Ireland international Ruesha Littlejohn.

The midfielder joins the English Championship side from Aston Villa, who are in the Barclays Women’s Super League, and she has signed a two-year contract with her new club.

Littlejohn was one of the standout performers for the Girls in Green during their recent run at the Women’s World Cup and she won her 75th cap in their final group stage match.

She will now link up with fellow Ireland internationals Grace Moloney and Niamh Farrelly in London.

Read More Republic of Ireland striker Kyra Carusa signs for San Diego Wave FC

“I spoke to Carolina [Morace] and Nicola [Williams] and I could tell that they have a lot of ambition," Littlejohn told the club's official website.

"When they went through their presentation, I liked their ideas and style. I feel like I can learn from them, which made my decision in the end.

“I had a few weeks off after the World Cup to rest and recover, so I haven't had a normal preseason but I think it'll be okay. It's just nice to get back in for training and being around the team.

“My ambition is to play lots of minutes and compete in the league, hopefully we can push at the top end of the table and fight for promotion."

You asked repeatedly.



Finally, we have your answer.



We are thrilled to welcome Republic of Ireland international @RueshaLJ to #ThePride on a two-year contract ✍️ pic.twitter.com/bZQbIT3Xb6 — London City Lionesses (@LC_Lionesses) August 23, 2023

First Team Head Coach Carolina Morace added: “Ruesha is an experienced midfielder who has already played at the highest level, so she will be an important player for us this year.

“She is an international player who offers experience and technical skill, with good vision across the pitch. She can be another role model for the younger players that we have here.

"In the modern concept of football there are two phases: in possession and out of possession. She has a lot of vision with her defending but she is also good attacking from deeper areas."