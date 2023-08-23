Séamus Coleman may miss October internationals as well as September ties with France and Holland

Ireland captain Séamus Coleman is struggling to overcome his knee injury in time for the October Euro ‘24 qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar.

The defender has been sidelined with ligament damage since early May with various timelines on his recovery emerging since.

Speaking this morning at an event for Spar, the 34-year-old provided the latest update, confirming only he’ll miss the upcoming qualification double-header against France away on September 7 and Netherlands three days later.

Ireland, playing catch-up with three points after three games, complete the campaign with a visit to Amsterdam to meet the Dutch on November 18.

“It’ll be a couple of months before I’m back playing but hopefully back with the team in the next six weeks or something like that,” he said.

“That's where we are at the minute, but it's not an exact. It’s been a week-to-week thing. I have reached all the targets and numbers so far on where I need to be.

“Nowadays with the sports science behind it, they have all your scores from before and you have to reach those scores before you're given the green light to certain things but so far it's going to plan out on the grass. There’s been no setbacks or anything like that.”

He added: “I've been out on the grass the last couple of weeks with the boots on and getting some running in and getting the ball work started.

“It's feeling good and a lot better than I would have imagined coming off the pitch that night to be completely honest with you.

“With the way knee injuries are, and I've never had one before, they always react in different ways, but thankfully for me it's well on schedule to being back and I'd like to think in the next couple of months, definitely I will be back.

“Hopefully I have a long season after that to look forward to because I feared the worst that night.”