Liverpool under-16s walk out of Juventus game in protest at racist abuse

An under-16s game between Liverpool and Juventus was abandoned after Liverpool walked off in protest at one of their players being racially abused by an opponent. The incident occurred during a Next Generation Trophy game in Austria on Friday and resulted in the Juventus player being suspended by his club for the rest of the tournament.

A Liverpool player reported being racially abused to coaching staff on the touchline. They in turn instructed the rest of the team to follow protocol and leave the pitch. The match was abandoned and Liverpool were offered an apology by Juventus staff.