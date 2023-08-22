Republic of Ireland international Jamie McGrath signs for Aberdeen

Republic of Ireland international Jamie McGrath has signed for Aberdeen on a free transfer.

The Meath native was a free agent having opted to cancel his contract at EFL League One side Wigan Athletic last month.

The 26-year-old could make his debut for his new club in Thursday night’s Europa League play-off match against Häcken in Sweden, subject to international clearance.

The former St Pats and Dundalk playmaker has signed a two-year contract with the Dons and will wear the number seven shirt for the 2023/24 Scottish Premier League season.

“I’m really delighted to get the deal done and I’m excited about the season ahead,” McGrath told the club's official website..

“The size of the club sells itself and the way the manager wants to play suits me so hopefully I can add something to the team.

“It’s a really exciting challenge and I want to be part of something special here.”

Read More Shamrock Rover's starlet Justin Ferizaj completes switch to Serie A outfit Frosinone Calcio

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson added; “Jamie is an international player who brings with him good experience of the league.

“His creativity, quality of passing and goal contributions will add another dimension to our midfield, and he has the right mentality to fit into our squad.

“We look forward to working with Jamie and giving him the platform to showcase the ability he has.”