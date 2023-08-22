Pep Guardiola to miss Man City’s next two matches after routine back surgery

According to City, their treble-winning manager has been struggling with the injury for a while and flew out to Barcelona for an “emergency” but “routine” surgery on Tuesday.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has undergone routine back surgery (Mike Egerton/PA).

Tue, 22 Aug, 2023
PA Sport Staff

Pep Guardiola will be absent from the touchline for Manchester City’s next two matches after undergoing an operation to correct his “severe back pain”.

Guardiola will remain in Barcelona during his convalescence and is expected to miss City’s matches against Sheffield United this Sunday and Fulham on September 2, with assistant manager Juanma Lillo stepping into the breach.

City anticipate Guardiola returning to the dugout after the international break for the visit to West Ham on September 16.

