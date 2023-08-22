Cork City drawn at home to Wexford in FAI Cup quarter-finals

Cork City will face First Division Wexford in the FAI Cup quarter-final at Turner’s Cross on September 15
Cork City drawn at home to Wexford in FAI Cup quarter-finals

HOME COMFORTS: Josh Honohan of Cork City, celebrates his goal against Waterford at Turner's Cross on Monday night. Pic: Jim Coughlan.

Tue, 22 Aug, 2023 - 12:40
John Fallon

Cork City will face First Division Wexford in the FAI Cup quarter-final at Turner’s Cross on September 15.

In what was the most favourable tie, City will have the chance to seal a semi-final spot against a team who beat two non-league teams along the way.

The last time Cork City reached the last-eight, in 2018, they motored on to their fourth successive final, eventually losing to Dundalk in Stephen Kenny’s last club game.

St Patrick’s Athletic, the 2021 Cup winners who knocked out the holders Derry City on Sunday after a penalty shootout, will travel to Finn Harps, managed by former Saints player Dave Rogers.

Stephen O’Donnell led St Pat’s to the 2021 Blue Riband, only to walk out within a week, and the side who lured him, Dundalk, will move within 90 minutes of returning to Dublin 4 if they can overcome Galway United. That’s a tough task against John Caulfield’s side who are well on course to claim the First Division title.

The all Premier Division clash of Drogheda United and 2021 runners-up Bohemians competed the draw held at FAI headquarters conducted by President Gerry McAnaney and Barry Ferguson - who captained Longford Town to their first FAI Cup triumph in 2003.

FAI Cup quarter-final draw 

Drogheda United v Bohemians

Finn Harps v St Patrick's Athletic

Galway United v Dundalk

Cork City v Wexford

Ties are due to played over the weekend of September 15/16/17.

The FAI Cup final will be contested on Sunday, November 12 at Aviva Stadium.

More in this section

Crystal Palace v Arsenal - Premier League - Selhurst Park Mikel Arteta suggests stopwatch may be needed for consistency on time-wasting
Tony Fitzgerald 2/12/2018 Tributes paid to 'great football man' Tony Fitzgerald
UCD v Galway United - Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup Second Round Five-star Galway United cruise past UCD in the FAI Cup
#FAI Cup
<p>LOAN DEAL: Lewis Hall has joined Newcastle on a season-long loan with the option of a permanent deal. Pic: Martin Rickett/PA</p>

Lewis Hall joins Newcastle on season-long loan from Chelsea

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd