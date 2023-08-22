Cork City drawn at home to Wexford in FAI Cup quarter-finals

Cork City will face First Division Wexford in the FAI Cup quarter-final at Turner’s Cross on September 15.
In what was the most favourable tie, City will have the chance to seal a semi-final spot against a team who beat two non-league teams along the way.
The last time Cork City reached the last-eight, in 2018, they motored on to their fourth successive final, eventually losing to Dundalk in Stephen Kenny’s last club game.
St Patrick’s Athletic, the 2021 Cup winners who knocked out the holders Derry City on Sunday after a penalty shootout, will travel to Finn Harps, managed by former Saints player Dave Rogers.
Stephen O’Donnell led St Pat’s to the 2021 Blue Riband, only to walk out within a week, and the side who lured him, Dundalk, will move within 90 minutes of returning to Dublin 4 if they can overcome Galway United. That’s a tough task against John Caulfield’s side who are well on course to claim the First Division title.
The all Premier Division clash of Drogheda United and 2021 runners-up Bohemians competed the draw held at FAI headquarters conducted by President Gerry McAnaney and Barry Ferguson - who captained Longford Town to their first FAI Cup triumph in 2003.
Drogheda United v Bohemians
Finn Harps v St Patrick's Athletic
Galway United v Dundalk
Cork City v Wexford
Ties are due to played over the weekend of September 15/16/17.
The FAI Cup final will be contested on Sunday, November 12 at Aviva Stadium.