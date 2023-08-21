Martin Odegaard penalty seals win for ten-man Arsenal

Premier League

Crystal Palace 0-1 Arsenal

New season, new tactics, new players and new rules, but the same old Arsenal winning one-nil in controversial fashion with a penalty and having a player sent off. Captain Martin Odegaard replaced Arsenal star boy Bukayo Saka on spot-kick duty to score the crucial second half goal. Defender Takehiro Tomiyasu's dismissal with around half an hour to play made victory far from easy.

The best team won as Arsenal made it two wins from two matches but now host Fulham on Saturday needing a third left back for the third successive match as Tomiyasu, in for injured Jurrien Timber, sits out the harshest of suspensions.

Rules this season have been introduced to avoid time wasting, but the Japan defender was cautioned by referee David Coote for taking a mere eight seconds to take a throw-in soon after Odegaard's 53rd minute penalty. Other Arsenal players took longer without punishment. He was then shown another yellow card when Palace forward Jordan Ayew threw himself to the floor after turning the Arsenal man on the break. VAR could not intervene but it would have made for interesting viewing had they.

Coote had already had his decision to award a penalty against Palace keeper Simon Johnstone upheld for a perceived foul on Eddie Nketiah. That looked like a dive too from the press box but we have all seen them given.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has bought himself a lot of time and understanding with the Arsenal fans in the way he has transformed both the culture of the club and standards on the pitch since taking charge at the end of 2019. This marked the 16th sending off of his short reign and the Spaniard will not be allowed to challenge the decision.

For all the goodwill, his continued decision to persist with Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey as an inverted right back and omitting central defender Gabriel from the starting line-up for the second successive match raised more questions than answers.

Brazil defender Gabriel is as good as Arsenal have got at the back. But he is wanted in Saudi Arabia, to play football of course, and Arteta does not want to sell a player who had previously started in 73 of 77 Premier League games. He is fortunate to have such strength in depth to keep the mainstay of his backline on the bench until the matter is resolved and oil money is either accepted or repelled.

The only change the Spanish coach made to the side that started with a home win over Nottingham Forest was to select Tomiyasu for the severely injured summer signing Jurrien Timber. Fit again Oleksandr Zinchenko started on the bench.

None of the selections, nor debate about them, made little difference anyway while so much of the play took place in the Palace half of the pitch. Palace manager Roy Hodgson, who had not suffered a home defeat as Palace manager since he lost to Arsenal in his previous spell in charge in May two years ago, stuck with the men who battled past Sheffield United on the opening weekend.

They lacked the celebrity and visibility of Arsenal in their fluorescent yellow tiger striped away kit but they stuck to their tactics and occasionally unsettled the balance of play with the counter attacking pace of Jordan Ayew and Odsonne Edouard.

The main criticism, and maybe the heat and change in personnel played a part, of Arsenal was that they lacked the pace, pressing and precision they showed in dominating the Premier League for such long spells last season.

That changed briefly when they collectively suffocated an attempt by Palace to play it out from the back and Saka released striker Nketiah. The young forward, deputising for injured Gabriel Jesus, timed his run well and prodded the ball against a post.

Saka, by the way, was equalling Paul Merson's club record of playing in 82 consecutive Premier League games, set between February 1995 and February 1997. He was involved again, along with the impressive Declan Rice, in sending Nketiah clear again soon after. This time the finish was really poor and he lifted a close-range effort over the bar when he needed to just put his foot through the shot and find the target to score.

The opening goal finally came eight minutes int the second half. Nketiah was sprung again, this time by a quickly taken Odegaard free-kick and the Arsenal forward made the most of Johnstone's lunging challenge at his feet to instantly convince Coote it was a foul and not a dive. All eyes turned to regular penalty taker Saka, but his misses in pre-season and, crucially, against West Ham when Arsenal conceded their Premier League lead last season, effectively ended his spot-kick role and captain Odegaard stepped up to send Johnstone the wrong way with a precise, low strike.

The Tomiyasu red card made for a great atmosphere for the closing stages, but Arteta made sufficient tactical changes keep Palace at bay and they lacked the ability to find a way through to truly test Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Crystal Palace: Johnstone 6, Ward 6 (Rak-Sakyi 83), Guehi 6, Andersen 6, Mitchell 6, Lerma 6, Schlupp 6 (Ahamada 74), Doucoure 6, Ayew 7, Eze 6, Edouard 6.

Arsenal: Ramsdale 6, Tomiyasu 6, Saliba 7, White 6, Partey 6, Rice 7, Odegaard 7 (Zinchenko 89), Havertz 5, Saka 7 (Kiwior 89), Martinelli 6 (Gabriel 70), Nketiah 5 (Jorginho 79).

Referee: David Coote 3.