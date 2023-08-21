Tributes paid to 'great football man' Tony Fitzgerald

Tributes have been made to former FAI president Tony Fitzgerald who died, aged 80, at Cork University Hospital on Sunday.

The Corkman became president of the association in 2014, having worked in grassroots football for many years.

Paying tribute, current FAI president Gerry McAnaney hailed Fitzgerald as "a great football man".

He said: “Tony was a true football man from the day he was born to the day of his death on Sunday in his beloved Cork, Tony was a friend throughout his long life to all who cared about Irish football.

“A native of Ballyphehane, Tony served his sport as player, mentor, and official with Ballyphehane City, Blues United, Bridewell, Wembley, and Casement Celtic before holding office with the Cork AUL and the Munster FA for over 40 years.

“As chair of the FAI youths committee, Tony was proud to be at the helm when Brian Kerr guided Ireland to the European U18 Championships title in Cyprus on that memorable day in 1998.

“The success he enjoyed as an administrator with the Cork AUL, the Munster FA, and the FAI youths committee did not go unnoticed and in the summer of 2014, Tony was elected president of the FAI in succession to Paddy McCaul, a role that Tony served with total commitment and dedication for four years.

“To Tony’s family in Cork and further afield, to his many friends throughout Ireland and abroad, may I offer the deepest sympathies of all involved with the FAI and with our game wherever it is played. We have lost a great football man with Tony’s passing.”