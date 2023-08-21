Republic of Ireland midfielder Josh Cullen signs new three-year deal with Burnley

“I’m really happy to extend my time here," said Cullen.
NEW DEAL: Burnley have announced that Republic of Ireland midfielder Josh Cullen has signed a new three-year deal with the club.

Mon, 21 Aug, 2023 - 17:28
Andrew Horgan

Burnley have announced that Republic of Ireland midfielder Josh Cullen has signed a new three-year deal with the club.

Cullen reunited with manager Vincent Kompany last summer after joining from RSC Anderlecht and the Irishman played an integral role in the Clarets’ championship title-winning campaign.

The 27-year-old played 50 games last season across all competitions and won the club’s Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year awards during his first season in Lancashire while he has also become an important member of Stephen Kenny's Ireland side.

“I’m really happy to extend my time here, especially off the back of last year which was a really successful year for the club," he told the club's official website.

"I can’t wait to continue my career with Burnley. It will be great to get back to Turf Moor this weekend and be in front of the fans again and hopefully get our first three points on the board.”

