Manchester United announce Mason Greenwood is to leave the club

Manchester United have announced that Mason Greenwood is to leave the club by mutual consent after the completion of an internal review.

Greenwood has not played for United since he was arrested in January last year, although the club began to examine the possibility of his return after the charges against him were dropped six months ago.

The forward was charged with attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour in October 2022.

United announced last week that a decision on Greenwood, who scored 35 goals in 129 matches for the club, was imminent.

There was a furious backlash from some fan groups after reports last week suggested that it was the intention of the club to re-integrate the England forward into Erik ten Hag's side.

A club statement released on Monday read:

"Manchester United has concluded its internal investigation into the allegations made against Mason Greenwood.

"Our process commenced in February 2023, following all charges against Mason being dropped. Throughout, we have taken into account the wishes, rights and perspective of the alleged victim along with the club’s standards and values, and sought to collate as much information and context as possible. This has required us to proceed with sensitivity and care to obtain evidence not in the public domain, including from those with direct knowledge of the case.

"Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged. That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for.

"All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United. It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome."

Greenwood, 21, released his own statement in which he acknowledged he had made mistakes.

"I want to start by saying I understand that people will judge me because of what they have seen and heard on social media, and I know people will think the worst.

"I was brought up to know that violence or abuse is wrong, I did not do the things I was accused of, and in February I was cleared of all charges.

"However, I fully accept I made mistakes, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post.

"Today’s decision has been part of a collaborative process between Manchester United, my family and me.

"The best decision for us all, is for me to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not be a distraction for the club.

"I thank the club for their support since I joined aged seven. There will always be a part of me which is United. I am enormously grateful to my family and all my loved ones for their support, and it is now for me to repay the trust those around me have shown.

"I intend to be a better footballer, but most importantly a good father, a better person, and to use my talents in a positive way on and off the pitch."