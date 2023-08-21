Everton condemn ‘vile’ racist abuse aimed at midfielder Amadou Onana

“The club is aware of a racist post targeted at Amadou Onana. Such abuse is vile and will not and should not be tolerated."
Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has been targeted by racist abuse on social media (David Davies/PA)

Damian Spellman, PA

Everton have condemned “vile” racist abuse aimed at midfielder Amadou Onana on social media and vowed to track down the alleged perpetrator.

The Premier League club released a statement on Monday revealing the 22-year-old Senegal-born Belgium international had been targeted and reiterating its zero-tolerance stance on discrimination.

An investigation is under way with the Toffees ready to support police in any action they may take.

The statement read: “Everton Football Club strongly condemns any form of racist and discriminatory abuse towards our players.

“The club is aware of a racist post targeted at Amadou Onana. Such abuse is vile and will not and should not be tolerated.

“The club is conducting an investigation to identify the individual responsible and will also be supporting police with any investigation they conduct.

Everton’s Amadou Onana (left) played the full 90 minutes in Sunday's 4-0 defeat at Aston Villa
Everton’s Amadou Onana (left) played the full 90 minutes in Sunday’s 4-0 defeat at Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)

“We must all take a zero-tolerance stance by reporting such behaviour to social media platforms and the authorities. Racism has no place online, in our stadia or in our communities.”

Onana, a £34million signing from French club Lille last summer, played the full 90 minutes in Sunday’s 4-0 Premier League defeat at Aston Villa.

The defensive midfielder has been linked with a move to Manchester United in recent weeks.

Wrexham v Walsall - Sky Bet League Two - SToK Racecourse

Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster announces retirement from football

