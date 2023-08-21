Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster announces retirement from football

“The honest truth is that my performances this season haven’t reached the level I demand of myself and I feel that now is the right time to retire."
THE RETIRING GK: Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster has announced his retirement from professional football with immediate effect.

Mon, 21 Aug, 2023 - 11:29
Andrew Horgan

Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster has announced his retirement from professional football with immediate effect.

Foster, who has previously represented Manchester United and England, has decided to call time on his career following a difficult start to the season from him personally.

The 40-year-old came out of retirement last March and helped Wrexham earn promotion to the Football League after years in the wilderness in non-league.

Foster signed a new one-year deal with the Welsh club in June but just four games into the new League 2 season, in which he has conceded 13 goals, Foster has decided to retire

“The honest truth is that my performances this season haven’t reached the level I demand of myself and I feel that now is the right time to retire," Foster told the club's website.

“At the forefront of my mind when making this decision, was not only what was best for me but also the Club, and making the decision now gives the Club every opportunity to assess their options before the window closes. Wrexham will always have a special place in my heart.”

A film crew films Wrexhams Ben Foster. Photo credit: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.
A film crew films Wrexhams Ben Foster. Photo credit: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

Manager Phil Parkinson added: “Ben has been the model professional while at Wrexham and has done everything we have asked of him.

“It takes a big person to make the decision he has and one who really understands this Football Club, with the timing of his decision.

“I am sure I speak for everyone, when thanking him for his contribution that went far beyond that one magnificent penalty save against Notts County to help us gain promotion last season.

“Wrexham AFC was a better place for having Ben Foster around the Club.”

