Former FAI president Tony Fitzgerald passes away

The Cork native dedicated his life to grassroots football. 
RIP: FAI President Tony Fitzgerald at the Association's AGM at the Rochestown Park Hotel in Cork. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sun, 20 Aug, 2023 - 22:54
Examiner Sport

Former FAI president Tony Fitzgerald has passed away at he age of 80, the FAI have confirmed. 

The Corkman became president of the association in 2014, having worked in grassroots football for many years. 

"The FAI is saddened to learn of the passing of former President and Honorary Life Vice-President Tony Fitzgerald," an FAI statement reads. "May he rest in peace."

The Ballyphehane native held the positions of chairman and fixtures secretary of Cork AUL.

He became the first FAI president from Cork for 28 years when he was elected unopposed at association’s AGM in Athlone nine years ago.

He had served as vice-president to his departing predecessor Paddy McCaul for the four previous years.

Latest

