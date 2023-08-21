Gareth Ainsworth: Sinclair Armstrong can make it to the top

Queens Park Rangers manager Gareth Ainsworth is convinced the young Dubliner can thrive in the Premier League if he learns to believe in himself
ON THE UP: Queens Park Rangers' Sinclair Armstrong. Pic: PA

Mon, 21 Aug, 2023 - 07:35
Alan Smith

Sinclair Armstrong is yet to complete 90 minutes of Championship football but Queens Park Rangers manager Gareth Ainsworth is already convinced the young Dubliner can thrive in the Premier League if he learns to believe in himself.

Having scored his first goal a weekend earlier, Armstrong was a standout presence in Saturday’s narrow defeat to Ipswich – only to see one early shot come off both posts and another second half attempt saved.

It has taken just three appearances for the Ireland Under-21 striker to earn a legion of admirers among the West London club’s fanbase and Ainsworth could not be more effusive in his praise.

“I’ve been super impressed,” the QPR manager said. “Since I walked in the door I’ve known this boy has some of the key attributes required to be a top, top striker. I believe he’ll play in the Premier League.

“He’s just not had the belief in him that I want to instill in him. I want to work really hard on certain aspects of his game. His pace is incomparable to anyone I’ve worked with, I think, and he’s so strong as well.

“I’ve told him I will buy him a full sized mirror so he can look at himself, see that shape and use that frame to really become a striker who backs in and holds the ball up as well.

“He can be the all rounder. We’ll ramp his fitness up and make him more robust but I really believe he can go all the way.” 

Armstrong, a product of the underage setups at Cherry Orchard and Shamrock Rovers who hopped across the channel in 2020, still appeared to exude a nervous energy and was a burnt match with 30 minutes to go against Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich, the early pacesetters. He remains on a sharp developmental curve but, with a combination of humble attitude and natural ability, it is easy to understand the excitement.

Despite his homage, Ainsworth is wary of piling too heavy burden on his young striker’s (albeit broad) shoulders and is entrusting his senior players to be a guiding force.

“Experienced players will help him,” he added. “Sincs is maybe feeling the pressure a little bit as the one who has got to get the goals but, really, he’s just got to keep doing what he’s doing. He is sensational to work with, so humble as well, and he gets fans off their feet. He’s electric.”

