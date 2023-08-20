Unai Emery salutes 'amazing' Aston Villa skipper John McGinn

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery saluted skipper John McGinn after his side brushed aside Everton 4-0 for their first Premier League win of the season
Unai Emery salutes 'amazing' Aston Villa skipper John McGinn

FLYING FORM: Everton's Abdoulaye Doucoure (left) and Aston Villa's John McGinn battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Villa Park. Pic: David Davies/PA Wire

Sun, 20 Aug, 2023 - 20:45
Mark Walker

Premier League

Aston Villa 4 Everton 0

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery saluted skipper John McGinn after his side brushed aside Everton 4-0 for their first Premier League win of the season.

McGinn slammed home Leon Bailey's cross to give Villa a first-half lead before Douglas Luiz's penalty and goals in the second period from Bailey and substitute Jhon Duran completed an easy victory.

Emery said of his captain: "I'm very happy for him because he scored. He doesn't usually score a lot.

"He has to get into the box to get chances to score and he did that perfectly for the first goal, and his performance as well was very good today.

"He can play right side, left side, play inside. He's very important for us. Last week he didn't play well, but today was amazing."

Villa bounced back in style in front of a Villa Park crowd of 41,694 following their 5-1 opening-day defeat at Newcastle and Emery stressed the importance of his players' impressive response.

The former Valencia, Arsenal and Paris St Germain boss, who dedicated victory to injured players Tyrone Mings and Emi Buendia, added: "Always when we win we are happy.

"Today was very good, first match at home. Our supporters were brilliant. They connect here with us.

"Today I want to especially mention this victory for Emi Buendia and Tyrone Mings because we were remembering them before the match and trying to bring this victory for them.

"We were keeping a good balance for the 90 minutes, but of course I'm going to be very demanding and in some areas we can improve.

"Some things we didn't do like I want, but the result, three points and of course after our result at Newcastle, it was very important to have this impact."

Emery is expecting Philippe Coutinho to be out for up to three weeks. The Brazilian was withdrawn late on due to a hamstring injury after stepping off the bench.

Everton's poor display was reflected by the departure of over half their travelling fans before the final whistle and compounded by injuries to the luckless Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Alex Iwobi.

Boss Sean Dyche said: "Sometimes, the weirdest thing as a manager, is you have to accept a collective down day. It was a collective down day.

"I can't even pick a player, apart from Dobbo (Lewis Dobbin), who's had an excellent pre-season and Arnaut Danjuma is getting fitter and sharper.

"Other than that, there was hardly a player you could name who was anywhere near what we can do.

"Collective down days do come along. They (Villa) probably had it in reverse. After their result last weekend, they played really well today."

Dyche said Calvert-Lewin had blurred vision after a first-half clash of heads with Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez and will have tests, while Iwobi strained a hamstring.

Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Martinez 7; Cash 6.5, Konsa 6, Torres 7, Digne 7.5; Luiz 7 (Coutinho 64, 6, (Archer 85)), Kamara 6.5; Bailey 7.5 (Tielemans 63, 6), Diaby 8 (Carlos 64, 6), McGinn 8.5; Watkins 7 (Duran 74, 7).

Everton (4-3-2-1): Pickford 5; Patterson 4, Keane 3, Tarkowski 5, Young 6; Onana 5, Gueye 4.5 (Dobbin 46, 6), Doucoure 6 (Onyango 90+8); Garner 5.5, Iwobi 5 (Maupay 51, 6); Calvert-Lewin 4.5 (Danjuma 38, 6).

Referee:

Anthony Taylor 6.

More in this section

West Ham United v Chelsea FC - Premier League Paqueta seals victory for 10-man West Ham over Chelsea
Kilmarnock v Celtic - Viaplay Cup - Second Round - The BBSP Stadium Rugby Park Holders Celtic knocked out of Scottish League Cup by Kilmarnock
Kilmarnock v Celtic - Viaplay Cup - Second Round - The BBSP Stadium Rugby Park Brendan Rodgers admits Celtic nowhere near good enough after shock loss
#Premier League
Derry City v St Patrick’s Athletic - Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup Second Round

St Pat's knock Derry City out of FAI Cup on penalties

READ NOW
ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd