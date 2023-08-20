Marco Silva: Fulham on hunt for striker after Aleksandar Mitrovic sale

Marco Silva admitted Fulham have a lot of work to do in the transfer market ahead of the September 1 deadline after a deal was agreed with Al-Hilal for star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Mitrovic was absent from Fulham's 3-0 defeat at home to Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday ahead of his imminent switch to Saudi Arabia.

Silva highlighted the need for Fulham to invest during the final weeks of the window, but also identified the struggles of finding the right players to fill the role of the Serbian forward.

"It's not just about replacing Mitrovic," said the Fulham boss.

"Unfortunately we still have many things to do (in the transfer window) and, unfortunately for me as manager of this football club, we still have four or five players to sign.

"We have 15 days to finish in the market and the striker position and the striker market is not an easy one, as you know, because many clubs are also looking for the same.

"We have to find the right player to replace him and, if not we are going to play in the Premier League with the players we have here.

"If you ask me if we're going to invest, then I'm 100 per cent sure we are going to invest. But just with one player? No, there's more players which we need to invest in. But I am not sure to find the replacement (for Mitrovic) because the market is not easy."

Raul Jimenez started up front for the second Premier League game in a row since his £5.5million move from Wolves this summer.

Silva was quick to support the Mexican, who had a quiet day in front of goal before he was substituted for Adama Traore in the 86th minute.

"I think it is unfair (the criticism of Jimenez), but we have to now be ready from this moment where Mitrovic is leaving the club that every single day comparisons will be made between Jimenez and what Mitrovic was doing here," Silva said.

"I have to tell you that when before I arrived at this football club, Mitrovic scored three goals in the Premier League and half of that season (2020/21) he was on the bench.

"The season after he scored 46 goals and last season 14. He's a top striker but what we did with Mitrovic we now need to do with the players we have in our football club."

A jubilant Thomas Frank lauded his Brentford side's defensive performance, which saw them keep a clean sheet in Saturday's west London derby.

The Bees boss said: "I think we defended very well as a team throughout the game and defended low as well as high pressure.

"In the first half I felt we were by far the most dangerous team. From set plays and opening play I felt it was only a matter of time before we scored."

Brentford announced on Sunday morning Sergi Canos had joined Valencia for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old Spaniard scored 36 goals in 249 games for the Bees.