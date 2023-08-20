Ange Postecoglou woos the Tottenham Hotspur faithful

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur 2 Manchester United 0

It was a tale of new beginnings and the same old failings for Spurs and Manchester United respectively in north London.

Four Tottenham players were making their home debuts, along with manager Ange Postecoglou, who has quickly won the hearts of Spurs fans with his exciting brand of attacking football, which resulted in a first victory over United at their new stadium.

But for Erik Ten Hag there were the same problems that dogged United last season, most notably their travel sickness. This time last year they were thrashed 4-0 at Brentford and only won once in London, picking up six from a possible 21 points in the capital.

After a bright opening half-hour, in which Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes put headers high and wide, they were second best to Tottenham in terms of defence, midfield and attack, where the home side were more clinical. If Harry Kane was still in the Spurs attack it might have been another thrashing, but that did not spare United a tongue-lashing from Roy Keane, who said on Sky Sports that they were 'too easy' to play against, particularly in midfield.

Ten Hag denied afterwards his midfield was a problem, but Mason Mount was anonymous once again, Casemiro contributed little apart from a header that was well saved by Guglielmo Vicario, and Fernandes was distracted too often by his own petulance.

By contrast, Tottenham's new-look midfield was full of energy, aggression and creativity. Yves Bissouma who barely featured in his first season at Spurs, was back to his Brighton best, and James Maddison showed the creativity Spurs have missed since the departure of Christian Eriksen, who looked a fading force in his cameo appearance as a United substitute.

Papa Matar Sarr was perhaps the biggest surprise, the 20-year-old scoring his first goal for the club to break the deadlock and getting a standing ovation when he was replaced in the 75th minute. Shortly afterwards, Spurs wrapped up the win they deserved when Lisandro Martinez deflected a tame cross past Andre Onana, whose performance was one of the few bright spots for United.

The former Ajax and Inter goalkeeper said afterwards: "Football is about scoring goals especially when you're playing against a good opponent. We had some big chances and didn't score. In the end you have to pay.

"We have to keep calm. If we work how we are working then at the end of the season the team will be ok. We have to recognise our mistakes because at the end of the day we are together in this, we are a big club and we have to assume the responsibility."

Heung Min Son is Tottenham's new captain for this new era, and said there is a real sense of unity under Postcoglou.

“Everyone is sticking really tight together, which is very important.

“People are talking about how we play. It's good, we are enjoying it, having a good time, but it's only the second game of the season. We want to stay calm, with our feet on the ground so we can still improve. The manager was very happy about the performance, but he still wants us to adapt and improve, so we are not celebrating too much about this result because there's so many games ahead. It's very enjoyable, playing attacking football.”

Supporters have already taken to the gruff Aussie and Son says the players have too.

“He's very hungry about improving the players, the way we play. We as players have to listen because if you want to be a better team, you have to think about improvement, not just being happy with these results. We also have to take responsibility to make his job easier, because he gives information to us, which is very good and he is close to the players.”

One throwback to the past was the return to the stadium of Dele Alli, who has had his much-publicised problems since leaving for Everton two seasons ago. The injured midfielder sat in the stands with his former team-mate Eric Dier, and left with Son, after spending an hour or so catching up with his old mates in the dressing room.

Son said: “Dele has always been close as a friend. It was a really tough moment for him and I'm always there to support him because he's one of my closest friends. Our relationship is very special. He helped me a lot settling down in the UK when I was struggling. He was helping me a lot and it's always good to see him. Anytime he needs anything, in a second I will be there for him. I don't want him to have tough times anymore.”

TOTTENHAM (4-3-3): Vicario 8; Porro 8 (Emerson 88), Romero 7, van de Ven 7, Udogie 7 (Davies 69); Sarr 8 (Hojbjerg 75), Bissouma 9, Maddison 9; Kulusevski 8 (Soloman 88), Richarlison 5 (Perisic 69), Son 6.

MAN UTD (4-3-3): Onana 7; Wan-Bissaka 6 (Dalot 66), Martinez 5, Varane 6, Shaw 7; Fernandes 6, Casemiro 7, Mount 5 (Pellistri 85); Antony 6 (Eriksen66), Rashford 5 (Martial 85), Garnacho 6 (Sancho 66).

Referee: Michael Oliver 8/10.