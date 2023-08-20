Easy decision for Endo to join Liverpool to fulfill Premier League dream

Premier League

LIVERPOOL 3 BOURNEMOUTH 1

IN an era when protracted transfer negotiations are the norm, Wataru Endo’s £16.2 million switch to Anfield took place over a matter of hours and Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool may yet be thankful it was hurried through in such a fashion.

The Japan international midfielder assumed his chance of a move to the Premier League side had evaporated when he read of Klopp’s hot pursuit of Moises Caicedo at Brighton.

But Caicedo's eventual decision to join Chelsea paved the way for Klopp to contact Stuttgart, setting in motion a frenetic handful of days in which the transfer was finalised and Endo made his debut just hours after landing in the UK.

Forgive Endo, therefore, if the 30-year-old still seemed in something of a daze, after helping his new side win their first home game of the campaign, and he was asked where he first heard of Liverpool’s interest.

“It was three or four days ago, I heard that Liverpool wanted me, and it was so quick,” he explained.

“I had to decide so quickly, but actually I couldn’t say no, because to play in the Premier League was always my dream.

“I always talk to my agent that I wanted to play Premier League, and play for a top, top team, so here I am!

“My agent called me, and yes, it was a yes straight away that I wanted to come here. I decided immediately.

“To be honest, I followed Liverpool’s news, that they wanted midfielders they wanted a number six, but yeah - I thought Caicedo had gone to Liverpool! So when he went to Chelsea I just thought, maybe, maybe.

“I thought maybe they needed experienced midfielders or something like that, because Henderson had moved, and also Fabinho had moved to another club, so I thought there may be a chance.”

Endo’s gut instinct was absolutely correct. The end of last season saw Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner leave Liverpool’s midfield corps but the Saudi raid for Fabinho and Jordan Henderson left Klopp even more in need in that department.

It left the loss in the pursuits of Romeo Lavia and Caicedo all the more costly and, when one of his summer midfield recruits, Alexis Mac Allister, was shown a straight red against Bournemouth for a foul on Ryan Christie, Endo was pressed into action.

As Klopp pointed out, the few words he had exchanged with the Japan captain about his possible role in a Liverpool line-up had revolved around 11-a-side football, not ten, but Endo acquitted himself more than adequately in helping his new side not only hold, but extend, their lead.

“He didn’t say a lot, just said play like I did in Bundesliga, and try to do it like I have always done it, which I did, I think,” said Endo.

“It was so so quick, you know, at the beginning of the week I was getting ready to play in the Bundesliga, at the end of the week I am playing here at Anfield in front of all these fans - it is crazy.

“I didn’t have time to do any training, only one day, and so you know I tried to get ready as best I could. I am an experienced player, so I need to accept and deal with even this situation, so for me it was hard, but it was special for me.” From the bench, Endo had seen Liverpool make a terrible start, falling behind to an early Antoine Semenyo effort before Luis Diaz and a Mo Salah goal, from his own missed penalty, edged the home side in front.

Soon after the red card, Diogo Jota made it 3-1 and Liverpool eventually looked good value for a win that quietened the mood of disquiet around the club following a so-far underwhelming window.

A new midfielder remains a must, surely, with Bayern Munich’s impressive Ryan Gravenberch still mentioned as the primary target.

Based on the performance of the latest player to make the move from the Bundesliga, or, at least, based on his debut, Klopp might be well advised to make such a bid.

“Physically it was more difficult than the Bundesliga - Premier League teams have individually some very strong players, and so yeah, there is a big difference,” added Endo.

“Also, the same tempo but also a bit different in my opinion. It is faster. In the Bundesliga, nobody has time to take too many touches, but here I have to play one touch football for example.

“I need to change the mindset, and have to see where the ball is coming and adapt to play a number six here.”

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson 5; Alexander-Arnold 5 (Gomez 76, 5), Konate 5, Van Dijk 6, Robertson 7; Szoboszlai 8, Mac Allister 5, Gakpo 6 (Endo 63, 7); Salah 7 (Nunez 86), Jota 7 (Elliott 76, 6), Diaz 7 (Tsimikas 86). Substitutes (not used): Kelleher, Tsimikas, Matip, Doak, Bajcetic.

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto 6; Aarons 6, Zabarnyi 6, Senesi 6 (Traore 83), Kerkez 6; Christie 7 (Moore 63, 5), Rothwell 5 (Kelly 76, 5); Semenyo 7 (Brooks 76, 5), Billing 7, Anthony 7 (Kluivert 63, 5); Solanke 5. Substitutes (not used) Mepham, Radu, Hill, Kilkenny.

Referee: T Bramall 6