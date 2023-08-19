Roy Keane on 'absolutely desperate' Man Utd: they're the new Spurs

The former skipper was unimpressed by the away performance.
TWO FOOTED: Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Sat, 19 Aug, 2023 - 20:29
Examiner Sport

Roy Keane blasted Man Utd after he saw his former club beaten 2-0 away at Tottenham on Saturday evening.

The Corkman labelled Eric ten Hag's side, who've started the season unconvincingly, as 'the new Spurs'. 

Pape Matar Sarr opened the scoring early in the second half and Lisandro Martinez scored an own goal in the closing stages as United failed to find the net once again.

“I think Man United are the new Spurs," said Keane on Sky Sports. "Desperate, absolutely desperate. The biggest insult I can always think about for teams is teams who can’t do it away from home, or players who aren’t up for it away from home.

“They’re a good team and they fancy it when they’re at home with their own fans in front of them, they’ve got that support and that energy. United go away today and second half, they're weak, no leadership, gave bad goals away.

“Spurs were lovely, honestly, all credit to Spurs but it’s easy to play against United. I said before the game they were poor against Wolves but they got the result and they would be better today. They weren’t. They were fine the first half an hour but a game is over 90 minutes. You’ve got to show some belief, some desire, fight."

Marcus Rashford cut a disgruntled figure as he was subbed off again and Keane was critical of how the England forward led the line.

“They’re bringing on Martial, they’re bringing on these players who, you might as well bring on Frank Stapleton and Norman Whiteside. Martial’s not going to get you out of trouble. Rashford played up through the middle again, the usual stuff.

“He’s like a child up there. He’s obviously not happy playing up through the middle and his body language, his first few touches suggest ‘I don’t want to play up through the middle’, but you have to, you’ve got to do a job for the team.

“You’re looking at their captain, the senior players, the established international players, easy to play against, that’s the biggest insult I can give to these United players.”

<p>NEW ERA: Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min (centre) celebrates with teammates after their side’s second goal.</p>

Ange Postecoglou makes winning start at home as Tottenham beat Manchester United

