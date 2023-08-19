Ange Postecoglou makes winning start at home as Tottenham beat Manchester United

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 2 (Sarr 49, Martinez og 83)

MANCHESTER UNITED 0

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was rocking on Saturday evening as Spurs showed their old swagger to see of a Manchester United side who look well short of title challengers.

The ease with which Tottenham brushed aside United was almost embarrassing at times, and Erik Ten Hag has some serious questions to ask his players.

But for Ange Postecoglou this was the perfect way to kick off his first home game in charge of Spurs, serving up more entertainment in 90 minutes than in the whole of last season under Antonio Conte.

Pape Matar Sarr opened the scoring early in the second half and the hapless Lisandro Martinez scored an own goal in the closing stages, but Spurs could and should have scored more. One dreads to think what the scoreline would have been if Harry Kane were still in the Spurs attack, and the only negative for Postecoglou was another below-par from Richarlison in the number nine role.

But Ten Hag appears to have considerably bigger problems than his opposite number. United were outfought, outthought and outpassed by Spurs, and on the few occasions they did create chances, they wasted them. Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes both missed the target with close range headers, and when Casemiro and Raophael Varane belatedly headed towards goal, Tottenham's new keeper Guglielmo Vicario produced superb saves.

Andre Onana was the busier keeper, though, saving repeatedly from Dejan Kulusevski, Destiny Udogie and Heung Min Son. Spurs also hit the woodwork twice in the space of a minute before Sarr gave them the lead with a clipped half-volley after good work from James Maddison and Kulusevski. And it was the influential Maddison again who set up the second, allowing Ivan Perisic to drive in a low cross that Martinez deflected past Onana.