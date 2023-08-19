Red card for Mac Allister as Liverpool attack too much for Bournemouth

Premier League

Liverpool 3 Bournemouth 1

ALEXIS Mac Allister marked his Anfield debut with a red card but, for all their early-season teething problems, Liverpool’s attacking power was still too much for Bournemouth.

The Argentinian World Cup winner was red carded just before the hour for a studs-up challenge on Ryan Christie, hardly an auspicious debut for Jurgen Klopp’s big summer signing.

But within minutes, Diogo Jota had put his side 3-1 in front after keeper Neto could only spill a shot from Dominik Szoboszlai directly into his path and Liverpool had an important two-goal cushion.

Such an outcome looked highly unlikely after a nightmare defensive start by the Reds saw Jaidon Anthony have an effort ruled out for offside after just 50 seconds.

And within three minutes, Trent Alexander-Arnold lost the ball in midfield and, after Dominic Solanke had been blocked, Antoine Semenyo drove in a superb finish.

It was a far cry from the corresponding fixture a little under a year ago, in which Liverpool ran out 9-0 winners.

But with the Reds having endured a frustrating summer transfer window to date, they featured only two new signings in the starting XI yet still looked like a bunch of strangers in the opening exchanges.

They also survived a penalty appeal after Solanke was stopped by the combined efforts of Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson in the Liverpool area.

The home side, however, was beginning to click through the gears in attack and looked more like their old menacing selves by they time Luis Diaz equalised on 28 minutes.

Alexander-Arnold’s pass found Diogo Jota whose cross took a fortunate deflection off Marcos Senesi into the path of Diaz. The Liverpool striker took a superb controlling touch, teeing the ball up for himself to volley his team level.

Just six minutes later, the officials were far more ready to make a decision when the hosts had a penalty appeal of their own following Joe Rothwell’s needless challenge on Szoboszlai after 34 minutes.

Mo Salah saw his spot kick kept out by the strong arm of Neto, who had intelligently remained in the centre of his goal, but the Liverpool striker reacted like lightning to net the rebound.

Even with the one-man advantage, Bournemouth chances were rare in the second half, Alisson saving well from Justin Kluivert from their best opening, an indication of an improved display by the home side.

And Klopp was able to bring on Japanese international Wataru Endo, who only signed from Stuttgart on Friday after moves for Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo failed, to help shore up midfield; a task he performed well.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson 5; Alexander-Arnold 5 (Gomez 76, 5), Konate 5, Van Dijk 6, Robertson 7; Szoboszlai 8, Mac Allister 5, Gakpo 6 (Endo 63, 7); Salah 7 (Nunez 86), Jota 7 (Elliott 76, 6), Diaz 7 (Tsimikas 86). Substitutes (not used): Kelleher, Tsimikas, Matip, Doak, Bajcetic.

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto 6; Aarons 6, Zabarnyi 6, Senesi 6 (Traore 83), Kerkez 6; Christie 7 (Moore 63, 5), Rothwell 5 (Kelly 76, 5); Semenyo 7 (Brooks 76, 5), Billing 7, Anthony 7 (Kluivert 63, 5); Solanke 5. Substitutes (not used) Mepham, Radu, Hill, Kilkenny.

Referee: T Bramall 6