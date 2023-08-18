Kyle Robinson goal sends Drogs through against battling Kerry

Sports Direct FAI Cup Round 2

Kerry FC 0 Drogheda United 1

In the end it was not to be as Drogheda United knocked Kerry FC out of the FAI Cup at Mounthawk Park but only after a rare fright from a spirited home side.

The Premier Division side opened the scoring when Dayle Rooney crossed into the Kerry box and Kyle Robinson finished to the net from close range despite keeper Lee Axworthy getting a hand to it.

It was Robinson’s first for the club, since his recent move from Shelbourne. Axworthy did make a good stop to deny Robinson a second and at the other end Leo Gaxha unleashed a vicious drive from 30 yards in the 12th minute and Wogan made a flying save to keep it out.

But the hosts were bringing the fight to the visitors and Sean McGrath had a half chance in the 20th minute. He shot weakly at keeper Andrew Wogan however.

Sean McGrath created an opening early in the second half but Sean O’Connell was denied. Gaxha then turned his marker on the edge of the box in the 53rd minute but his rising shot flew and wide.

The crossbar denied Gary Deegan when his well-struck shot in the 58th minute looked goalbound and then an effort from the halfway line from Robinson almost caught the Kerry FC keeper Axworthy as he tried to get back to his goal.

Kerry tried but they could not grab the equaliser despite an awesome display at the back by Ethan Kos as Drogheda United move into the quarter-final draw.

Kerry FC: Axworthy; Aladesanusi, Kos, Williams (Okwute 78), Hannafin (Vasiu 66), Sean O’Connell, Cian Barrett ( Cian Brosnan 90) , Sean McGrath, Lee Gaxha, Ronan Teahan (Kennedy Amechi 66), Ryan Kelliher

Drogheda Utd: Andrew Wogan; Luke Heeney, Jamie Egan, Conor Keeley, Conor Kane; Gary Deegan, Ryan Brennan; Adam Foley ( Luke Wade Slater (84), Darragh Markey ( Mathew O’Brien 89), Dayle Rooney, Kyle Robinson ( Warren Davis 76).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan (Cork)