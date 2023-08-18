Horgan's late goal sees Dundalk past Bray

Sports Direct FAI Cup Round 2

Bray Wanderers 0 Dundalk 1

Daryl Horgan’s late winner sent Dundalk into the Quarter Finals of the Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup.

Just when it seemed extra time would be needed, the Republic of Ireland winger popped up with the winning score in the 86th minute.

Connor Malley lofted into the box. Lilywhites record goal scorer Patrick Hoban rose between two Bray defenders to knock down a header.

It dropped to Horgan – who only rejoined the Oriel Park club last week from Wycombe Wanderers.

He took a touch 15-yards out before his shot took a wicked deflection into the roof of the net to move Stephne O’Donnell’s men closer to a 13th Cup success.

Despite the torrential rain, the impressive playing surface at the Carlisle Grounds stood up to the wet conditions.

There were doubts before kick-off whether the contest would go ahead. But despite the downpour., it was completed.

Dundalk – with the strong wind at the backs – enjoyed the lion's share of possession in the opening period against their First Division opposition.

The away side were awarded a 24th minute penalty when Seán Quinn felled John Martin in the box.

But Connor Malley’s spot-kick crashed back off the crossbar.

The top-flight outfit went close again just before half time. Archie Davies centre from the right saw John Martin’s 43rd minute diving header come up off the ground. But hit the outside of the bar.

After a fine rearguard action in the incessant rain, Wanderers again defended well after the interval.

The Green and White’s went close on 72. But Callum Thompson blasted wide from just outside the box.

The Louth side thought they’d broken the dead-lock two minutes later. Former Seagulls Daniel Kelly squeezed the ball past Matt Connor. But the covering Seán Quinn got back to hack off the goal-line - despite claims by the visitors it had crossed the line.

Bray Wanderers: Connor; Murphy, Quinn, Omorehiomwan, Massey; Thompson, Crowley (Groome 68), Almirall, O’Sullivan (Walker 89); Craven; Feeney (Mahdy 68 – Chukwu 81).

Dundalk: Shepperd; Davies, Brownlie, Annesley, McCourt; Malley; Kelly, Yli-Kokko (Lewis 75), Horgan, O'Kane (Durrant 39); Martin (Hoban 75).

Referee: Rob Hennessey (Kildare).