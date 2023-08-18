Bohs ease past a brave Rockmount side

Sports Direct FAI Cup Round 2

Bohemians 6 Rockmount 0

A strong Bohemians side emerged victorious against a brave Rockmount outfit who desperately tried to play their part in the second round Sports Direct FAI Cup clash.

But first half goals from James Clarke (2), either side of Jonathan Afolabi’s strike, with substitutes Declan McDaid and Kris Twardek notching in the second half proved enough for a Bohs side with one eye on making it to the showpiece final in November.

Following an emotional pregame applause and unfurling of a “Mister Bohemian” flag for club legend Derek “Mono” Monaghan on the first anniversary of his passing, the Gypsies put on a professional performance and as expected dominated possession from the off.

As the rain battered Phibsborough, the hosts looked to pick holes in a well organised Rockmount defence, looking to Danny Grant on right wing to create something early on. The recently returned winger went close with a left footed strike that sailed just over just minutes in.

But the back-to-back Munster Senior League Champions, having earned their shot at the Gypsies overcoming Gorey Rangers 2-1, looked to frustrate the favourites and seemed to have some joy early on.

That was until the 18th minute when Bohs managed to break the deadlock following a delightful one touch move. Started by midfield maestro James McManus, who clipped a lovely, chipped ball over the top into skipper Adam McDonnell’s path, who then reversed his pass to James Clarke to put the finishing touches with his left foot.

Just a couple of minutes later, Bohs doubled their lead when the lively Grant burst down the right and squared to reigning player of the month Afolabi who powered home from inside the area to continue his stellar recent goal scoring form.

The all-action McDonnell tried to get in on the act after the half hour mark but, having been set up by Afolabi, smashed the inside of the near post with a powerful right footed effort that somehow managed to stay out.

Looking to put the one-sided game to bed before the break, McManus forced Browne into a top class save, with the Rockmount stopper managing to tip over from a powerful strike destined for the top corner.

On the stroke of half-time man-of-the-match James Clarke did just that with his second of the game with a perfectly executed chip to the top corner.

With a huge League game against Derry City on the horizon at Dalymount next Friday, Declan Devine understandably rang the changes for the second half. Both Ali Coote and Declan McDaid were introduced for the goal scorers, Clarke and Afolabi, at the break.

The game followed a similar pattern to the first half with Bohs looking to add to their tally. McDaid was straight into the action, stinging the palms of Browne with a sweetly struck left footed strike.

And from the next attack, the Scottish winger got his name on the scoresheet adding a fourth from close range.

Struggling to stem the flow of the Gypsie attack, Rockmount went further behind when another substitute Kris Twardek rubbed salt into the wounds, smashing home the fifth.

Stand-in skipper Adam McDonnell put the icing on the cake late on with an outrageous free-kick from wide on the right to get the goal his impressive all-round performance deserved.

The home faithful know there will be tougher challenges ahead if they are to make it to the big day in November but couldn’t have asked for better preparation in what promises to be an exciting end to the season with goals coming from all angles and a clean sheet despite desperate conditions.

Bohemian FC: James Talbot, Bartlomiej Kukulowicz, Krystian Nowak (Louie Holzman, 57’), Kacper Radkowski, Paddy Kirk, James Akintunde (John O’Sullivan, 57’), James McManus, Adam McDonnell, Danny Grant (Kris Twardek, 57’), James Clarke (Declan McDaid, 45’), Jonathan Afolabi (Ali Coote, 45’) Subs not used: Luke Dennison, Jordan Flores, Dylan Connolly, Cian Byrne

Rockmount AFC: David Browne, James O’Connell (Bradley Walsh, 60’), Cian Murphy, Jack O’Sullivan, Kenneth Hoey, Daniel Akinrinbola (Daniel Smith, 83’), Alex Hill (Patrik Vascak, 74’), Danny Aherne, Ian Mylod, Nathan Broderick, Jake Courtney (Dean O’Connell, 60’) Subs not used: Karol Malecki, Eoin Murphy, Brian O’Mahony, Sean Kirby, Colin Healy

Referee: David Dunne