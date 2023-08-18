Turner's Cross set for pitch inspection ahead of Cork City's FAI Cup clash with Waterford

City were set to take on their Munster rivals, which could be a dress rehearsal for a relegation playoff at the end of the season, in the second round of the Cup.
Turner's Cross set for pitch inspection ahead of Cork City's FAI Cup clash with Waterford

MATCH IN DOUBT: Turner's Cross is set to undergo a pitch inspection this afternoon to determine whether or not Cork City's FAI Cup clash with Waterford can go ahead as planned.Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Fri, 18 Aug, 2023 - 10:27
Andrew Horgan

Turner's Cross is set to undergo a pitch inspection this afternoon to determine whether or not Cork City's FAI Cup clash with Waterford can go ahead as planned.

City were set to take on their Munster rivals, which could be a dress rehearsal for a relegation playoff at the end of the season, in the second round of the national competition with kick-off set for 7.45pm.

But due to a Status Yellow Warning being issued by Met Éireann and the heavy rain falling across Leeside on Friday, a pitch inspection will now take place at 2pm.

The FAI released the following statement: "A pitch inspection will take place at Turner's Cross at 14:00 today ahead of Cork City v Waterford due to the Status Yellow Weather Warning from Met Éireann.

"We will issue any further communication in due course ahead of the Sports Direct Men's FAI Cup clash."

More in this section

Southampton v Fulham - Premier League - St Mary's Stadium 'I want to try new things' - Theo Walcott announces retirement from football
Derry City v FC Tobol - UEFA Europa Conference League Third Qualifying Round Second Leg Heartbreak for Derry City as Tobol go through on penalties
Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig - DFL Supercup Final - Allianz Arena Thomas Tuchel: Humble Harry Kane already inspiring his Bayern Munich team-mates
Romeo Lavia

Chelsea complete signing of midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton

READ NOW
ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd