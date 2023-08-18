Turner's Cross set for pitch inspection ahead of Cork City's FAI Cup clash with Waterford

Turner's Cross is set to undergo a pitch inspection this afternoon to determine whether or not Cork City's FAI Cup clash with Waterford can go ahead as planned.
City were set to take on their Munster rivals, which could be a dress rehearsal for a relegation playoff at the end of the season, in the second round of the national competition with kick-off set for 7.45pm.
But due to a Status Yellow Warning being issued by Met Éireann and the heavy rain falling across Leeside on Friday, a pitch inspection will now take place at 2pm.
The FAI released the following statement: "A pitch inspection will take place at Turner's Cross at 14:00 today ahead of Cork City v Waterford due to the Status Yellow Weather Warning from Met Éireann.
"We will issue any further communication in due course ahead of the Sports Direct Men's FAI Cup clash."