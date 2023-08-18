'I want to try new things' - Theo Walcott announces retirement from football

Walcott played for England, Arsenal, Southampton and Everton
Southampton's Theo Walcott celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton. Picture date: Saturday May 15, 2021.

Fri, 18 Aug, 2023 - 09:11

Theo Walcott has retired from professional football at the age of 34. The forward has ended his 18-year senior career after playing more than 560 games for Southampton, Arsenal and Everton, scoring 129 goals.

“I’m officially going to be hanging up my boots. It’s very scary, I can’t lie,” Walcott told Gary Neville on The Overlap podcast. Walcott hangs up his boots after making 397 Premier League appearances.

“It’s scary because football’s all I’ve known from the age of 16 or even younger. I want to try new things I never experienced as a kid – I missed out on a lot. I just feel like I want to experience life – things [usually] revolve around football for me.” 

He was famously named in Sven-Göran Eriksson’s squad for the 2006 World Cup without having played for England and holds the record of being England men’s youngest player.

Walcott also became the youngest player to claim an England men’s hat-trick at the age of 19 and scored eight goals in 47 appearances for his country.

“The first moment I put my football boots on aged 10, was the start of a special journey for me,” Walcott wrote on Instagram. “The support shown to me throughout this time has been incredible in every way imaginable and I am truly grateful. I’ve shared the football pitch with so many incredible players and we have created so many unforgettable memories.”

Guardian

