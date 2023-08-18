'I want to try new things' - Theo Walcott announces retirement from football

Theo Walcott has retired from professional football at the age of 34. The forward has ended his 18-year senior career after playing more than 560 games for Southampton, Arsenal and Everton, scoring 129 goals.

“I’m officially going to be hanging up my boots. It’s very scary, I can’t lie,” Walcott told Gary Neville on The Overlap podcast. Walcott hangs up his boots after making 397 Premier League appearances.