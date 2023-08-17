Evan Ferguson makes shortlist for PFA Young Player of the Season

The Ireland striker had a breakthrough season with Brighton. 
NOD: Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

John Fallon

Ireland’s sensation Evan Ferguson has made the six-man shortlist for the Professional Footballers' Association Players' Young Player of the Season award to be announced on August 29.

The Bettystown native marked his breakthrough season by becoming Brighton and Hove Albion’s youngest-ever Premier League scorer when finding the net against Arsenal. He added another five league goals before the season finished as well as his debut goal for Ireland against Latvia.

In a ballot taken by Premier League players ahead of the 50th anniversary awards in London, unsurprisingly Manchester City's Erling Haaland was nominated for both the young and senior accolades.

Ferguson’s former clubmate Moisés Caicedo, Chelsea’s record-breaking purchase, makes the cut along with Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, completed by Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey. The 18-year-old Irishman, persistently tipped with a move to one of the league’s powerhouses, is the youngest candidate by two years.

Treble winners City dominate the senior award nominees too, with Haaland joined by Belgium Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones.

League runners-up Arsenal have Saka and Martin Odegaard featuring, with Harry Kane completing the shortlist for his 30-goal final season at Tottenham.

<p>THE SAINT: Ireland and Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile</p>

