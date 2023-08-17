Watch: Russell Martin defends Gavin Bazunu at fan forum

Gavin Bazunu has been lavished with praise by his new Southampton manager Russell Martin after Ireland’s first-choice goalkeeper came under fire for conceding four goals last weekend.

The 20-year-old lost his place last April to Alex McCarthy after starting the first 32 games of the Saints Premier League campaign but the manager who succeeded Ruben Selles swiftly restored Bazunu as his No 1 in their quest to bounce straight back from the Championship.

Bazunu started the opener at Sheffield Wednesday, which they won 2-1, before the madcap 4-4 draw at home to Norwich City on Saturday.

During a fans’ forum this week, Martin dealt emphatically with a question around potential recruits before this window closes to challenge, among other backbone positions, the goalkeeper.

“We don't have a problem with the goalkeeper in my opinion," Martin asserted about Bazunu.

"We have a full international who is 20-years-old. He will take unbelievable learning from last season playing in the team that finished bottom of the Premier League.

"That's not easy for a goalkeeper and it's definitely not easy for a young goalkeeper. Alex McCarthy is really experienced No 2 and Joe Lumley is a really experienced No 3. We have real strength in that department.

“I've been made aware of this narrative around Gav. Last season has happened, you can't impact that.

“What he can impact is that he’ll be one of the best goalkeepers in the division for how we want to play. If I was going to look at a goalkeeper I'd want to go and sign Gavin Bazunu. His mentality and how he's been, how he's trained and how he played on Saturday - he can't do anything."

Gavin Bazunu must be buzzing to have his manager publicly back him so well, the confidence boost would be incredible! Russell Martin 👏#goalkeeper #SaintsFC pic.twitter.com/TOGadhMjdX — Goalkeepers Anonymous (@goalkeepersanon) August 16, 2023

Martin continued: "Like I said after the game, he doesn't deserve to concede four goals and it’s not his problem at all, it’s the guys in front of him and we will learn from him. So I can only speak from my short time here but Gavin is going to be a brilliant goalkeeper.

"He can be a huge asset in this club on the pitch financially, whatever you want to call it.

"And as long as he maintains the standards he's had in the last six weeks we'll be more than fine and he has really capable people pushing him every day in training to make sure we bring the best out of him."

Southampton welcome newly-promoted Plymouth Argyle to St Mary’s in the Saturday’s Championship lunchtime fixture.