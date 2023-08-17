Watch: Russell Martin defends Gavin Bazunu at fan forum

The Southampton boss was emphatic in his backing of the Ireland No 1.
Watch: Russell Martin defends Gavin Bazunu at fan forum

THE SAINT: Ireland and Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Thu, 17 Aug, 2023 - 11:42
John Fallon

Gavin Bazunu has been lavished with praise by his new Southampton manager Russell Martin after Ireland’s first-choice goalkeeper came under fire for conceding four goals last weekend.

The 20-year-old lost his place last April to Alex McCarthy after starting the first 32 games of the Saints Premier League campaign but the manager who succeeded Ruben Selles swiftly restored Bazunu as his No 1 in their quest to bounce straight back from the Championship.

Bazunu started the opener at Sheffield Wednesday, which they won 2-1, before the madcap 4-4 draw at home to Norwich City on Saturday.

During a fans’ forum this week, Martin dealt emphatically with a question around potential recruits before this window closes to challenge, among other backbone positions, the goalkeeper.

“We don't have a problem with the goalkeeper in my opinion," Martin asserted about Bazunu.

"We have a full international who is 20-years-old. He will take unbelievable learning from last season playing in the team that finished bottom of the Premier League.

"That's not easy for a goalkeeper and it's definitely not easy for a young goalkeeper. Alex McCarthy is really experienced No 2 and Joe Lumley is a really experienced No 3. We have real strength in that department.

“I've been made aware of this narrative around Gav. Last season has happened, you can't impact that.

“What he can impact is that he’ll be one of the best goalkeepers in the division for how we want to play. If I was going to look at a goalkeeper I'd want to go and sign Gavin Bazunu. His mentality and how he's been, how he's trained and how he played on Saturday - he can't do anything."

Martin continued: "Like I said after the game, he doesn't deserve to concede four goals and it’s not his problem at all, it’s the guys in front of him and we will learn from him. So I can only speak from my short time here but Gavin is going to be a brilliant goalkeeper.

"He can be a huge asset in this club on the pitch financially, whatever you want to call it.

"And as long as he maintains the standards he's had in the last six weeks we'll be more than fine and he has really capable people pushing him every day in training to make sure we bring the best out of him."

Southampton welcome newly-promoted Plymouth Argyle to St Mary’s in the Saturday’s Championship lunchtime fixture.

More in this section

Arsenal v Manchester City - FA Community Shield - Wembley Stadium Arteta says Arsenal may go back into the market after Timber injury
Burnley v Manchester City - Premier League - Turf Moor Erling Haaland one of three Man City treble winners on shortlist for PFA award
Manchester City v Sevilla - UEFA Super Cup - Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium Pep Guardiola now wants to complete the set with Club World Cup
<p>NOD: Evan Ferguson of Brighton &amp; Hove Albion. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images</p>

Evan Ferguson makes shortlist for PFA Young Player of the Season

READ NOW
ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd