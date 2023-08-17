Erling Haaland one of three Man City treble winners on shortlist for PFA award

The Norway striker is joined on the six-man shortlist by Belgium playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and England international John Stones.
Erling Haaland one of three Man City treble winners on shortlist for PFA award

MANE MAN: Erling Haaland, pictured, is joined by club colleagues Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones on the six-man shortlist (Mike Egerton/PA)

Thu, 17 Aug, 2023 - 09:00
Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter

Erling Haaland is one of three members of Manchester City’s treble-winning team to be nominated for the Professional Footballers’ Association Players’ Player of the Year award.

The 23-year-old Norway striker was a sensation in his debut season in English football, scoring 52 goals in all competitions as Pep Guardiola’s side won the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

The Barnsley-born player, 29, was a revelation as Guardiola pushed him up from defence into midfield last season.

John Stones was a revelation for City after being pushed forward into midfield by Pep Guardiola
John Stones was a revelation for City after being pushed forward into midfield by Pep Guardiola (Martin Rickett/PA)

Arsenal were City’s closest challengers in the Premier League last term and two of their star performers, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard, are also on the list.

England winger Saka enjoyed his finest season to date, scoring 14 goals for the Gunners and contributing 11 assists.

Norway international Odegaard led by example as Arsenal captain and hit 15 goals and added seven assists.

The only player on the list from outside the Premier League’s top two in 2022-23 was Harry Kane.

The England captain, who has since completed a summer move to German champions Bayern Munich, hit 30 top-flight goals last season for Tottenham, second only to Haaland’s tally of 36.

Manchester City v Sevilla - UEFA Super Cup - Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium

Pep Guardiola now wants to complete the set with Club World Cup

