Manchester City win Super Cup with shootout victory over Sevilla

Manchester City 1 Sevilla 1

Manchester City win 5-4 on penalties

IN the big picture of what Pep Guardiola and Manchester City are trying to achieve, the club’s first ever UEFA Super Cup title in a sweltering Piraeus last night promises not to be too significant.

But as a snapshot into what the next three or four months without Kevin De Bruyne could be like, the penalty shoot-out victory over Sevilla will have given the treble-winning manager plenty of food for thought.

And a lot of it was provided by Cole Palmer, the City-mad youngster from Wythenshawe who, in these early thrusts of a new season, has emerged as an unlikely heir apparent to the peerless Belgian, in the short-term at least.

Newcastle, expected by many to be a genuine potential obstacle to City’s quest to become the first team in the history of English football to win four consecutive league titles, are a more significant challenge, and the meeting with them far more meaningful, on Saturday.

And that game may better tell Guardiola, and his challengers, far more about the potential impact that the absence of the brilliant Belgian will have on his bid to write yet another chapter in his growing list of English football records.

They go into it with Guardiola having now collected his 15th trophy as City boss, after Sevilla’s man of the match Nemanja Gudelj saw his penalty, the tenth of the opening round, strike the cross-bar.

Guardiola insisted that this meeting - Champions League winners City against the Spanish Europa League winners - was not a mere early-season leg warmer.

And there was nothing “friendly” about the line-up he selected in Athens, although illness to Bernardo Silva ruled out a player who, at his peak, is not far short of De Bruyne in terms of the creativity and threat he brings to the City team.

But in 30-degree conditions at the Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis, it was De Bruyne who was conspicuous by his absence as City toiled to break down an opponent who was playing in this fixture for the seventh time.

And it was left to Palmer, the leggy, lanky Manc with a style as effective on the field as it is sometimes uneasy on the eye, who stepped up, and not for the first time in this embryonic season.

City were trailing, and looking highly susceptible to the counter-attack, when the youngster arrived to meet Rodri’s 62nd minute cross with a close-range header which Erling Haaland, a couple of feet away from him, would have been proud of.

Palmer had started the season by coming off the bench to score what looked like being a winner against Arsenal in the Community Shield until his team conceded late and lost on penalties.

Manchester City's Cole Palmer scores. Photo credit: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

It had already appeared likely to be pivotal season for Palmer, after the departures of Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan - an acid test of whether he will stay and develop under Guardiola, a la Phil Foden, or be sold to seek a career elsewhere.

The early signs are that the former is very much the more likely outcome, especially with De Bruyne out for “three to four months” after tearing his hamstring 20 minutes into the new season at Burnley last week.

His equaliser was all the more timely given that his defensive colleagues were turning in a performance that was well below par for a side that has not conceded more than one goal in a match since doing so against Spurs in mid-January.

City’s defence was certainly uncharacteristically docile as Marcos Acuna’s teasing left-wing cross allowed Youssef En-Nesyri to rise majestically between Nathan Ake and Josko Gvardiol to head Sevilla in front on 25 minutes.

Less than ten minutes later, after Loic Bade fouled Jack Grealish 25 yards out, in the centre of the field, there was a free-kick for City that, in normal circumstances, would have been calling De Bruyne’s name.

Instead, it was Phil Foden who blasted the set-piece directly into the Sevilla wall - a snapshot, not a sign of wholesale concern obviously, but one of the almost countless ways in which De Bruyne’s loss could seriously damage City.

It was a half in which City enjoyed an almost laughable 74% possession but did not truly threaten in the manner to which Europe has become accustomed, with Haaland’s touch oddly errant and too many passes missing their mark.

And matters could have worsened for City either side of Palmer’s equaliser, when En-Nesyri twice broke clean through on the City goal and struck lame shots at Ederson when he should have scored.

This was not what Guardiola would have been looking for from Gvardiol, the £77 million Croatian centre-half, who looked the part with the ball at his feet but clearly still needs to be fully integrated into his new team. John Stones and Ruben Dias were on the bench, back from injury, and presumably in contention for Newcastle which offers cause for optimism.

Man City (4-1-4-1): Ederson 8; Walker 7, Akanji 6, Gvardiol 6, Ake 6; Rodri 6; Palmer 9 (Alvarez 85), Kovacic 7, Foden 6, Grealish 5; Haaland 5.

Sevilla (4-2-3-1): Bono 7; Navas 8 (Montiel 83), Bade 6, Gudelj 9, Acuna 7; Jordan 6, Rakitic 6; Ocampos 8, Torres 7 (Juanlu, 74, 6), Lamela 6 (Suso 90); En-Nesyri 7 (Mir 90).

Referee: F Letexier (France) 6