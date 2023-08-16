Josh Cullen signs contract extension with Vincent Kompany's Burnley

The Republic of Ireland international mainstay followed his manager from Anderlecht to Turf Moor for the start of last season.
Burnley's Josh Cullen (and Manchester City's Bernardo Silva battle for the ball. Photo credit: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Wed, 16 Aug, 2023 - 22:01
John Fallon

Burnley have added another year to Josh Cullen’s contract as part of an enhanced deal granted by Vincent Kompany.

The Irish international mainstay followed his manager from Anderlecht to Turf Moor for the start of last season and together they navigated an immediate top-flight return by sweeping to the Championship title.

The 27-year-old shrugged off a knock to start last Friday’s opener against champions Manchester City and the club were anxious to reward his reliability while staving off any risk of losing one of their bedrocks.

Cullen’s initial contract spanned until 2025 but under the fresh terms due to be confirmed in the next day his commitment to the Clarets stretches another 12 months to 2026.

Burnley have a free weekend due to Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road stadium upgrade works and they’ll meet Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur before the first international assignments of the season, Ireland’s Euro 2024 double-header away to France on September 7 and Netherlands at home three days later.

Meanwhile, Andrew Omobamidele will be pushing for an Ireland recall after making his first start of the season.

The Norwich City defender has been linked with a move during his transfer window but partnered compatriot Shane Duffy in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie at QPR. Adam Idah also played 69 minutes in a game in which the Canaries nicked the solitary goal in stoppage-time.

